Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Experimental Print Prize (Vic)

Castlemaine Art Museum is inviting submissions for the 2023 Experimental Print Prize. Entries are invited from artists using innovative approaches to traditional printmaking processes and resident in Victoria with a major $10,000 First Prize, $5000 Highly Commended and $3000 Emerging Artist prizes. An exhibition will be held at Castlemaine Art Museum from 15 September 2023 to 28 January 2024.

Entries close 23 July; learn more and enter.

Maritime Art Prize and Exhibition 2023

Artists from all backgrounds and levels of experience are invited to submit their entries to the Maritime Art Prize and Exhibition 2023, responding to the theme ‘The Relationship of Humanity to the Sea’. This year’s prize pool is worth $25,000, including the major $15,000 Maritime Art Prize award. The prize is judged by Geelong Gallery Director and CEO Jason Smith, industry leader Jane Scott, and author and Heide Museum of Modern Art Artistic Director, Lesley Harding. Finalists’ works will be displayed at the heritage-listed Mission building, located in Melbourne’s vibrant Docklands, from 20-26 October 2023.

Entries open from 24 July to 8 September; learn more.

Grants and funding:

Arts Tasmania grants

Three organisational grant funding streams are currently offered by Arts Tasmnia: Organisations – annual programs, Organisations – projects, and Organisations – youth arts. The annual programs allow arts organisations to submit one application per round, requesting between $50,000 and $200,000.

Applications close 21 August; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

PLAY 2024 (Vic)

Arts Centre Melbourne’s creating learning hub, The Channel, is calling for EOIs from organisations or individuals. PLAY offers independent artists, art collectives and small arts companies an opportunity to learn, teach, develop, and co-present works. Every program delivered at The Channel have an educational outcome. The Channel features two digital learning labs, a 70 seat performance space and a vocal recording studio.

EOIs now open; learn more and apply.

Minister’s Creative Council (ACT)

The Minister’s Creative Council (MCC) provides strategic advice to the Minister for the Arts on issues affecting Canberra’s arts, culture and creative sector. The Council is an advisory body, without legislated powers. The MCC has the Minister’s endorsement to engage with the ACT community and report on issues that the arts, culture and creative sector is facing and to bring ideas, actions and recommendations to the Minister. Members are expected to participate in meeting discussions, consult with their personal networks and contribute to work projects. Six positions are available on the MCC from 1 January 2024, and a further six from 1 July 2024.

Applications close 17 July; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2023 Queensland Regional and Remote Women’s Music Program

The Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) is inviting expressions of interest from musicians and music practitioners across regional and remote Queensland. The program offers a unique professional experience for eight women of First Nations, Multicultural and non-Indigenous participants of varied ages and cultural backgrounds in different stages of music industry development, skill set and interest. Potential participants will be selected based on their current work and needs within their own communities. Eligible musicians and music practitioners must be available to attend the entire AWMA 2023 two-day program from 26-27 September in Brisbane, which includes a series of forums, an In-Conversation discussion, First Nations Women’s Music Showcase and networking, Black Carpet, awards ceremony, concert and after party.

EOIs close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Waterloo residency (NSW)

The City of Sydney leases residential properties to artists and creative practitioners for up to 18 months with reduced rents at below market rates. A three-bedroom apartment is available above the Waterloo Library to accommodate a small family or group of creative practitioners – no more than three adults. This program is open to all individuals working in the creative industries. This includes visual arts, performing arts, craft, music, literature and design.

Applications close 1 August; learn more and apply.

2023 Sidney Myer Creative Fellowships

This year, the value of the Sidney Myer Creative Fellowships will increase from $160,000 to $200,000 (tax exempt). It is the most valuable award for artists and creatives in the country. Eligibility has also been adjusted to invite nominees who are at least seven years into their creative practice, with the upper limit of 15 years no longer in effect.

Nominations close 27 August; learn more and nominate.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

The Bayside Acquisitive Art Prize 2023 has announced Ches Mills as its People’s Choice Award winner for her acrylic, ink and gouache work Altered State. Mills has been included in exhibitions within Australia and overseas, including being selected as a finalist in the Ravenswood Art Prize for Women Artists (2023) and art/science commission for Melbourne University in 2023. She is inspired by the natural environment and her current focus is based on concern for the deterioration of our coral reefs. Mills receives $1000 in prize money.

Ches Mills, ‘Altered State’, 2023 acrylic, ink and gouache on linen. Image: Supplied, courtesy the artist.

A masterly design response that seamlessly balances “history and modernity” has been twice awarded at this year’s Australian Institute of Architects International Chapter Architecture Awards. Paris Apartment by Australia-based Wood Marsh Architecture won the Hugh O’Neil Award for Heritage for its meticulous and sensitive restoration of an apartment within a 17th century Baroque residence. The original residence was designed in 1668 by Jules Hardouin-Mansart, whose most notable work is the Palace of Versailles. Wood Marsh Architecture was praised for delivering a ‘masterly design response to the high-stakes heritage envelope by contrasting French classical and floral style with minimal decor. They met the challenge of balancing respect for the past, and a gallery style contemporary residence, with confidence’. The apartment was also awarded the International Chapter Award for Interior Architecture. Find the full list of 2023 winners.

Wiradjuri artist Karen Lee Mungarrja has been commissioned by the Northland Shopping Centre to create artworks as part of a permanent collection for display throughout the centre. The All Are One collection, or Ngumbaay-dyil in Wiradjuri language, represents a multilayered story referencing the Wurundjeri Peoples, Aboriginal culture and the unique diversity of the Darebin community that celebrates, nurtures and provides unique opportunities for all people to have a voice. Mungarrja says: ‘Working on a project like this is an opportunity to tell both cultural and community stories in a way that brings us together… Creating artworks that are layered with meaning and highlight Aboriginal culture has been a challenge and a privilege.’ Mungarrja’s works are available for public viewing now at the Northland Shopping Centre.

Performing arts:

Musica Viva Australia has announced the Affinity Quartet as winner of the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition 2023. Affinity Quartet, formed in Melbourne, received the Monash University Grand Prize ($30,000), the Robert Salzer Foundation String Quartet First Prize ($30,000) and the Audience Prize for String Quartet ($8000). Of the 13 competing ensembles just six – three trios and three quartets – went through to the Grand Final, which took place on Sunday 9 July at Melbourne Recital Centre. The finalists were: Trio Orelon, Trio Pantoum, Trio Bohémo, Terra String Quartet, Affinity Quartet and Risus Quartet. The 2023 international jury comprised Kirsten Dawes, Lukas Hagen, Louise Hopkins, Hsin-Yun Huang, Amandine Savary, Timo-Veikko Valve and Wilma Smith (Musica Viva Australia’s Artistic Director of Competitions).

Writing and publishing:

Bridget Forster, a Victorian teacher with more than 20 years of experience, is the 2023 Reading Australia Fellow for Teachers of English and Literacy and teacher librarians. Forster is the Head of Kerferd Library and VCE Literature Teacher at Mentone Girls’ Grammar. The Reading Australia Fellowship provides $15,000 to a leading English and/or literacy teacher or teacher librarian to undertake a career-enhancing research project that will benefit the successful Fellow as well as the education sector. Forster’s project will focus on using AI generated texts in the English classroom to interrogate the notion of an Australian literary voice. Her research will explore questions including how teachers can identify cultural bias and ethical issues in the use of AI in the English classroom; and delve into the copyright implications of AI and ask how students can be taught to be ethical users in this new and evolving context. Forster says, ‘This project is important to me because I see Australian stories as important in both negotiating and affirming personal and cultural identity. Moreover, it is crucial that we equip our students to navigate the evolving AI-powered information landscape critically and ethically.’

All:

The Labor Government has invested $1.3 million in an Australian creative project to bring work to the global stage through the International Cultural Diplomacy Arts Fund. Projects funded include the National Gallery of Victoria’s Pierre Bonnard: Designed by India Mahdavi exhibition, developed in partnership with Paris’ Musée d’Orsay; Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s venue House of Oz, which solely hosts Australian acts; The Picture of Dorian Gray on London’s West End; and three projects at OzAsia Festival 2023. Also supported is First Nations singer/songwriter Dr Shellie Morris AO’s performance with Yarnumamalya Ayangkidarrba-langwa, a community-led language group, at the WOMAD South African Safari 2023; and the performance of Australian choreographer Lucy Guerin AO’s award-winning dance work Split at the Seoul International Dance Festival 2023.

Shortlisted and finalists

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre have announced the finalists for the 2023 Art Music Awards, with the official awards ceremony to be held on 15 August at Carriageworks, Gadigal/Sydney. The Art Music Awards celebrate individuals, groups and organisations in the Australian music community, recognising excellence among Australia’s finest creators and performers in contemporary classical, jazz, experimental music and sound art. Four finalists have been selected across 11 national categories, representing the excellence of Australian creators and practitioners as well as multidimensional and multicultural approaches, and diverse perspectives within contemporary music making.

Cross-cultural exchange in music is a consistent theme across the Awards finalists. Performed with Sydney-based Omega Ensemble, Dr Lou Bennett AM’s work nyernur, nyarkur – to see, to hear (Performance of the Year – Notated Composition) was developed in close collaboration with Australian First Nations communities, while The Cloud Maker (Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music) – by Freya Schack-Arnott, Aviva Endean, Sunny Kim, Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung, Maria Moles and Te Kahureremoa Taumata – reflects contemporary Australian cross-cultural exchange through an experimental lens. Those nominated across multiple award categories include Mindy Meng Wang, Paul Dean and Aviva Endean. While emerging talent includes Emily-Rose Sarkova, Rebecca Bracewell, Liam Mulligan, Zinia Chan and Kym Alexandra Dillon. In addition to these award-winners, the Luminary Awards and the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music will also be presented at the 2023 Art Music Awards ceremony.

Harriet Noble, ‘Lady Garden Foundation – Give Your Fanny Five’ shortlisted for the World Illustration Awards 2023. Image: Supplied.

A 30-strong jury has selected the World Illustration Awards 2023 shortlist across 10 categories from 5000 submissions. Across 84 countries, 200 projects have been shortlisted to celebrate great illustrations that are imaginative and innovative. The outstanding works include Owen Davey’s Passionate About Penguins (Professional Children’s Publishing Category), Harriet Noble’s Lady Garden Foundation – Give Your Fanny Five (Professional Advertising Category), Bharath Arappali’s Insects are beautiful (New Talent Exploration Category) and Maus Baus’ Dutch Welfare State (Professional Design, Product and Packaging Category). Winners will be announced on 12 September.

The biennial Footscray Art Prize has unveiled its 2023 shortlist with 43 artworks from across Australia. Shortlisted artists go into the running for a total cash prize pool of $33,000, including the coveted $20,000 main prize, which has doubled this year. The judging panel – comprising University of Melbourne Art Museum Associate Director Charlotte Day, artist and curator Phuong Ngo and National Gallery of Victoria’s First Nations Art Curator, Shonae Hobson – selected the shortlisted works.

Among the shortlisted works is Paris-based artist Victoria Pham’s Domesticus Venus – a mockumentary, satirical video and sculpture installation. Also shortlisted is previous Footscray Community Arts Artist in Residence Foni Salvatore’s work Adau, a stunning oil portrait of a South Sudanese woman and Nicholas Burridge’s sculpture Explosive Forming, informed by the history of the Footscray Munitions Factories. Other shortlisted artists include Walbunja-Yuin woman Sara Kian-Judge, Barkindji artist Kent Morris, artist-curator Nikki Lam and more. View the full Footscray Art Prize 2023 shortlist.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.