Dismay as James Cook University proposes closure of creative arts in North Queensland

James Cook University (JCU) is proposing to close the BA creative arts major in North Queensland by the end of 2023.

If these proposed changes are implemented, there will be no university qualification in creative arts available in the region, a devastating loss for Australia’s tropical arts ecology and its creative communities.

On 15 August 2023, JCU issued five Change Management Proposals, including one to close the Design and Creative Arts major in the BA at its Cairns and Townsville campuses.

Management proposes to stop programs in creative arts, tourism (in Townsville), planning, conflict resolution and aquatic vertebrate disease research, as well as other “non-aligned” work.

Thirty academics will lose their jobs across multiple disciplines if the cuts are enacted.

Falling enrolments and financial problems are cited as reasons for the cuts, but many argue the university will be failing in its charter if it no longer offers creative arts to the region, which includes many Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Professor Ryan Daniel, Professor of Creative Arts at JCU Townsville, is one of the academics whose job would disappear at the end of 2023 under the proposal. In an email that was widely distributed, he wrote:

‘Creative Arts is targeted for full closure at the end of 2023, including undergraduate and postgraduate studies. This means that JCU will no longer provide programs to students in the regions nor make a contribution to the vibrant local arts communities that they are required to serve. It also means the three creative arts academics would be redeployed into non-creative arts roles or more likely, made redundant. The proposal means there would be no academics working in creative arts areas.’

Speaking on the phone to ArtsHub, Professor Daniel says the proposal is absolutely devastating. He worries for the currently enrolled PhD and Masters students who would be affected, and for any future students who want to stay in the region and study creative arts.

Daniel says the proposal doesn’t make sense for the university’s public standing in the region where both Cairns and Townsville Councils are investing heavily in arts infrastructure, festivals and events.

‘Because the university has a bigger budget problem, its short-term solution is to just cut some salaries, but it’s going to come at a massive cost to its reputation,’ he explains.

The proposal has outraged many staff, students and arts organisations in North Queensland, with more than 900 signatories adding their names to a petition organised by the National Tertiary Education Union’s (NTEU) JCU branch.

The petition with more than 900 signatures presented to JCU management asking for a reconsideration of the change proposal. Supplied: NTEU JCU.

The union has also issued a detailed response, arguing against the numbers used by the university to make the decision, and the rationale for cutting courses instead of improving degree offerings and attracting more students.

Responding to ArtsHub, NTEU JCU Branch President, Jonathan Strauss, says: ‘The proposed end at JCU now of the Creative Arts major follows the decision to close down the Creative Arts degree in 2018. I think we can put the fall in student numbers down to management ignoring that visual and performing arts and media involve careers, which need all the right study options, without these being limited to just an add-on to another degree.

‘I believe the end result, if this goes ahead, would be no university-level education and research in the visual and performing arts and media based in northern Queensland,’ he says.

As Strauss indicates, the design and creative arts offerings currently available at JCU are already an eviscerated version of the Visual Arts BA that was available until 2008, despite many distinguished regional alumni still thriving in the area.

The current College of Arts, Society and Education offers courses in Education, as well as 12 majors across a range of social sciences, literature and humanities, including design and creative arts.

In the union’s public statement, Strauss said: ‘JCU’s own strategy says we are woven into the intellectual, economic and social fabric of our communities.

‘But these cuts tear directly at that fabric. Job losses and a reduced educational offering are deeply unfair for North Queensland.’

In the same statement, NTEU National President Dr Alison Barnes said that regional universities need to serve communities: ‘At a time when the Universities Accord is looking at how we grow higher education, especially in the regions, such job losses will hurt the entire sector.’

Artists and organisations respond

JCU alumni and artists in North Queensland have responded with outrage on such platforms as LinkedIn, as well as making their own written submissions to the university, protesting the proposed changes. ArtsHub contacted several to gain their perspectives.

Brenda Stone

Brenda Stone is a well-known Townsville artist who created the giant, dreamy, ocean-meets-sand artwork that greets travellers at Townsville Airport. A JCU alumna (BA Visual Arts 2007), she tells ArtsHub she is saddened by the proposal, as without being able to study in her home region she would never have pursued an arts career. This was a sentiment echoed by others.

On LinkedIn, Stone said: ‘Where do artists go now? They will be forced to go to other states and countries where they can attain formal training for their creative career. I can’t begin to imagine where I would be as an artist, if it wasn’t for the training, the guidance, the nurturing and the mentorship within each of the creative realms through my training at JCU.

‘For the past eight years, I have been able to build a successful career by practising my art here in Townsville, thanks to the several arts communities within the Townsville region. Many of them are in fact run by JCU alumni, educators and mentors. Sue Tilley, owner at The Drill Hall Studio in North Ward, was among many other students from JCU that I currently work alongside in teaching and training local community members of all ages within the arts. Anne Lord, who is also gallery owner of an established arts [space], Gallery 48, played a major role within my university environment – teaching and training me [with] the skills I needed to continue my practice many years later,’ Stone continued.

‘Eric Nash, Kathy Cornwall, Cassie Robinson, Jenni Hock, Sandra Wright, Sharon Crowe and I, just to mention a few of the graduates of this Bachelor [course], are [all] practising their skills and involved in contributing to the arts sector currently! Isn’t this enough evidence that the creative arts training is needed within the educational systems?!?’

Umbrella Studio of Contemporary Arts

Director of Townsville’s Umbrella Studio of Contemporary Arts Kate O’Hara, wrote in Umbrella’s submission to the University:

‘A significant driver of our success at Umbrella has been the cohort of JCU Creative Arts graduates residing in North Queensland. Their work as practitioners has contributed to the wealth of Umbrella and other arts organisations’ work and outcomes to date. Historically this has realised JCU’s quest to be a civic university serving the needs of the community, especially the arts. Once the talent goes south, for education, it is unlikely to return. This is already in effect,’ said O’Hara.

‘The problem we face right now is the lack of [a] new generation of trained emerging artworkers and academics (and artists) in the region. We have jobs, however [there is] no local pipeline to provide new talent, to fill the new roles we have on offer. JCU putting their hands in the air crying a “lack of demand” simply isn’t acceptable. JCU should be working with the sectorial stakeholders to make the programs accessible, affordable and relevant to the contemporary context.’

Rockhampton Museum of Art

Jonathan McBurnie, Director of Rockhampton Museum of Art, wrote to ArtsHub to say: ‘The closure of yet another college of arts in regional Queensland will make it that much harder to create a sustainable arts sector outside of the south-east corner [of the state].

‘What this means is that young and emerging artists are forced to the bigger cities in order to find appropriate training, and the regions lose their unique talents and energy. As somebody who has benefited directly from the fertile and diverse art scene that revolved around JCU’s arts offerings in the 1990s, I can say that this kind of degree, when given appropriate support and resources, becomes more than a simple degree, and gives back to the community in very real ways.

‘Diluting and than cancelling these courses had a very real and negative effect on Townsville, and to follow the same route with Cairns, just as it has established itself as one of the great cultural destinations of our nation, is short-term thinking that I hope will be reconsidered. If we want the next generation of regional artists to have the options and support of their metropolitan counterparts, we need to continue to invest in supporting them,’ McBurnie wrote.

NorthSite Contemporary Gallery

Hamish Sawyer, acting Director of NorthSite Contemporary Gallery in Cairns, sent this response to ArtsHub:

‘The planned closure of Creative Arts at James Cook University across Cairns & Townsville campuses will have irrevocable, negative consequences on the cultural ecology of North Queensland.

‘Even without a dedicated visual arts program, JCU Creative Arts academics and their research continue to play an integral role in both the development and critical evaluation of arts practice. A key example is the retrospective of the Torres Strait Island print maker Billy Missi, Billy Missi’n Wakain Thamai, presented at NorthSite Contemporary Arts in 2020. Russell Milledge’s specialist knowledge of Torres Strait Islander art, and his close connections with the Missi Estate and family were invaluable in staging the exhibition and publication of a bilingual exhibition catalogue. The exhibition is now being developed for a national tour.

‘The work of JCU Academics is vast and dedicated – providing guidance and knowledge to staff, alumni and community. The closure of Creative Arts at JCU will further limit career pathways and training in the arts, design and digital innovation, and jeopardises significant research into the cultural life of Northern Queensland built up over decades. Following the earlier closure of visual arts studio-practice subjects and tertiary studies in music at JCU and now also the Creative Arts course, this poses an unacceptable risk to the sustainability and vibrancy of arts and culture in the region.’

Museums and Galleries Queensland

Rebekah Butler, Executive Director, Museums and Galleries Queensland said: ‘As the peak professional body for Queensland’s public museum and gallery sector, we are concerned about these developments and are seeking to understand what the impact of James Cook University’s announced redundancies will have on the College of Arts, Society and Education in Cairns and Townsville.

‘North Queensland is an incubator for significant Australian artists. Many artists and organisations having strong connections to the university – it has provided an important vocational pathway for many working in our sector, not just within Queensland, but nationally,’ Butler continued.

‘While we understand that universities need to be financially viable, they also have a responsibility to provide a diverse arts education – to support the next generation of artists and art workers, and to connect culturally with the communities they serve. Should the creative arts major at JCU close, people in North Queensland will be forced to relocate to pursue an education and career in the arts, potentially having negative social and economic impacts on these communities. It would leave a substantial gap in our state’s arts ecology.’

The university responds

Responding to ArtsHub, Professor Marcus Lane, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academy, JCU, wrote: ‘JCU has proposed changes to its academic workforce with the goal of achieving financial sustainability.

‘We are a regional university, which proudly serves its communities by providing world-class education and research. The proposed changes in the creative arts area follow a consistent decline in student enrolments in this field over a number of years.

‘While the proposed changes are regrettable, JCU is not proposing to relinquish its role in creative arts in the region. We will seek to remain actively engaged with regional art organisations, playing our part in promoting the arts, and actively identifying future collaboration opportunities.

‘In addition, we do not step away from our commitment to being a comprehensive university. We will continue to provide a broad range of disciplines in the humanities. The change proposal released during the week of 14 August was the beginning of a rigorous three-week program of consultation.

‘The university has received 95 items of feedback, letters of support, questions and suggestions. We welcome all feedback as we continue to work through the consultation process. The university is currently reviewing all responses, which will be carefully considered before decisions are made in the coming weeks.

‘Any changes to course offerings will be managed in a way that ensures current students are able to complete their courses,’ Lane said.

It is expected that the university will announce further decisions on Monday.