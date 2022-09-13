What would you ‘ask a museum’?

Social media, by its very nature, can whip up conversations – some topical, some pointy and dangerous, others quizzical and informative.

In 2010 a new initiative was started in the Museum and Gallery sector to harness Twitter’s networking power to drum up some direct engagement with curators across the globe. Today it has moved well beyond Twitter to embrace all social media platforms.

What was known as ‘Ask a Curator’ day, has taken a sideways shift this year – perhaps in part to the traction around rethinking collecting institutions globally.

Today, Wednesday 14 September, is ‘Ask a Museum’ day.

Jim Richardson at MuseumNext explained: ‘The idea was that a curious public would be able to question the keepers of cultural heritage about the objects in their care and what it is they do with them.’

He continued that the shift in name / focus was ‘to better reflect the multitude of museum workers.’ So check out the social feed of your favourite cultural or heritage institution today and hit them up with a question.

How to ask a question

Richardson says the easiest way to get involved is to search the hashtag #AskaMuseum for questions and join the conversation. Alternatively, you can send questions directly to Museums.

Stuck for ideas? Try these:

What object did you most miss during lockdowns?

Did the pandemic force you to rethink the role of museums?

What is your museum doing to diversity your collection?

What’s a surprising fact about your museum?

What’s your favourite museum to visit other than your own?

What item would you most like to take home, and why?

How have 21 st century museums changed for the better?

Which artist alive or dead, who would you like to meet?

Is your museum haunted?

