Top 5 misconceptions about being a published author

Five myths about being an author exposed.
8 Nov 2024 9:00
Thuy On
An illustration of a woman writing. There is a stack of paper beside her and plants and pictures in the background.

Writing and Publishing

Image: Saydung89, Pixabay.

For strangers to the book industry, publishing can seem like a baffling business – it’s one that’s certainly rife with all kinds of false beliefs. So, for novices and outsiders, here are five of the most common misconceptions about being a writer with at least one published book.

1. Money, money, money

The most risible and yet stubbornly prevalent of all misunderstandings is that authors – of all and any genres – are rolling in cash post publication. In fact, making a decent, liveable wage from books is only the province of a tiny minority of writers: those who are household names like Trent Dalton or Liane Moriarty. For the rest of us, it’s more akin to pocket money. Very few can afford to give up their day jobs.

2. Second time easy

Despite what some may believe, it really doesn’t get any easier with the next – or subsequent books. For many authors, the dreaded second book syndrome is real, particularly if they have received a modicum of success with a debut. Having to live up to the public’s expectations the next time round can be an anxious and fraught exercise.

Read: Self-publishing in Australia: everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask

3. Everything under control

Unless you publish it yourself and self-manage the entire process including distribution and publicity, authors do not have control over the publishing process. If you are lucky, you may have a say in how the cover looks, but the timing of its release is up to the publisher’s internal scheduling, and how the book is promoted is also dependent on the particular organisation’s allocated budget. A small independent outfit will obviously have far less marketing clout than a multinational firm. You may be assigned a publicist but that’s not always the case.

4. It’s not always about the novel

Although they are consistently the best-selling type of book, not all writers want or aspire to penning a novel. Some prefer to publish non-fiction, memoir, poetry or even a picture book. Many writers are versatile and can cross genres and work in different styles for different audiences.

Read: 5 ways to save money, but still support the arts

5. Page or stage?

Finally, although a number enjoy the performative nature of being on the publicity circuit, it should be remembered that many more writers are introverts and do not really like being wheeled out in the public eye to talk about their books. Yes, nowadays it’s crucial to be on board with self-promotion to support sales, but that does not necessarily mean every writer will be a comfortable or even engaging speaker out in the wild. Some would prefer if you judged them on their page words rather than their stage presence.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

