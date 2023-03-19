Students re-envision dance through a First Nations lens

This year the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) partnered with the NAISDA Dance College to present a week-long student intensive led by Wakka Wakka and Kombumerri dancer, choreographer and performer Katina Olsen.

Held at NAISDA campus on Darkinjung Land, ‘Crossing the Line’ brought together aspiring designers, directors, dancers and choreographers to explore cross-cultural storytelling, creative collaborations and multidisciplinary approaches to performance.

Maddie Fraser, a NAISDA College Advanced Diploma Developing Artist, tells ArtsHub how the collaboration opened up more possibilities in her practice.

Fraser says looking at her practice through a First Nations lens ‘is so important; it changed the way I created because it values storytelling at its heart and core’.

She continues: ‘Being Aboriginal, the storytelling is embedded in me, so when we get the opportunity to approach creation like that – you make beautiful things.’

Leading First Nations artists and cultural contributors, including Dr Nerida Blair, Nardi Simpson and Uncle Gavi Duncan, were also part of the program. Together with Olsen, they led discussions on cross-cultural arts practice to cultivate collaborations among both First Nations and non-Indigenous students.

With this year’s program concluded Olsen says, ‘There’s no way to write a formula for collaboration, you learn to collaborate as you’re collaborating. The week was about getting to know each other, how to relate to each other, how to bring your skills to the room, how to give space, take space and share space – which are all incredibly valuable learnings for those pursuing a career in the arts.’

Fraser adds: ‘What was really different about this collaboration was that there was a heavy focus on our process, and spending time [to] delve deep into exploring the ideas… I think that also comes from an Indigenous perspective, it’s just about the interactions you have with people – exploring those relationships and connections and the movement – versus what this end result is for an audience.’

The program also gave students the opportunity to work with those beyond their own degree and interact with professions across their sector. For the first time, this included NIDA design students.

Fraser says that these different perspectives ‘brought a whole new vision‘, adding that ‘interacting with the designers allowed me to get a sense of what looked good in the space and how our bodies became part of a set on stage’.

It also allowed dance students to share the stage with those who are less often seen under the spotlight.

‘There are a lot of people that work to make a production happen outside of what’s on the stage,’ says Fraser. ‘It was also really beneficial learning how to make non-movers feel comfortable and confident being on stage. I think they really shone and enjoyed being on stage after this collaboration as well – it was really cool to see their stage presence come to life.’

NIDA and NAISDA collaboration participants 2023. Image: Supplied.

The NIDA and NAISDA collaboration is an ongoing annual program that enables students from both organisations to refine skills, build relationships and prepare for sustainable careers.

NAISDA Unit Manager Angie Diaz says: ‘It was wonderful to see NIDA directors and designers collaborating with NAISDA First Nations dancers and gaining insight into creating with young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. This is an important platform towards building culturally safe and supportive creative spaces and conversations to navigate that space between Indigenous, non-Indigenous and diverse communities.’

It almost takes a process of unlearning to make the most out of the experience, Fraser continues, and she hopes that future students will go in ‘with an open mind and kind of forgetting almost everything [they’ve previously known]’.

‘But also you need to know your worth and hold your ground – know your strengths and be confident in offering what you know,’ Fraser concludes.