So You Want My Arts Job: Clown Doctor

Sabrina Chan D’Angelo has been a Clown Doctor for almost 10 years, and is one of approximately 70 other Clown Doctors currently working in hospitals around Australia.

Based in Sydney, she works mostly at Sydney’s Children’s Hospitals in Westmead and Randwick, and in paediatric and NICU wards at Royal North Shore Hospital, as well as Bear Cottage (a palliative and respite centre) in Manly.

Chan D’Angelo says that while she can encounter misconceptions about her work, those who have dedicated their careers to it realise there are some finely-honed qualities required for these roles.

How would you describe what you do?

Clown Doctors are performers who visit patients – mostly children ­– in hospitals. Our mission is to bring laughter to where it is least expected, but most needed. We do this through connection and play, using skills like music, puppetry, physical comedy, storytelling, jokes, magic and games.

We each have a clown name (mine is Dr. Boogie), our own costume, props, and official white coat we can design ourselves.

A typical Clown Doctor ’round’ is so varied from one moment to the next. We might visit a family in the ICU and play some gentle songs on the ukulele for a young child, then go to the adolescent Mental Health Unit to create some artworks with the teens, then a nurse might page us to go to Pathology to do some diversions while kids are getting blood drawn.

Every person we meet is unique, and we try to connect with them so that every interaction is unique and really for them, based on what they might need in that moment.

How did you get started in your career?

I trained as an actor at Theatre Nepean in Sydney, then did a Post-Graduate Diploma in Puppetry at the VCA.

I have always loved physical comedy and been fascinated by clowning, I grew up watching Mr. Bean and the old silent movie clowns like Charlie Chaplin. It’s quite a timeless kind of humour, and connects with people across different ages, abilities, and language backgrounds.

I’d been working as a freelance actor and puppeteer and saw this job as something that captured what I was really passionate about, art as a tool for empowering people and making them feel good.

I am a theatre-maker and performer who has always believed in the value of art as a means for expression and connection, and I come from a family of health workers so it’s only natural that I should have ended up in the hospitals!

What do you look forward to the most in your job?

So many things! But one thing that’s really special is getting to know kids and families over a number of visits. Some kids are in the hospitals for months at a time or come and go regularly, especially on the Oncology ward for example, where things are pretty serious. There is a real friendship that grows, a friendship that is built on play and fun and joy.

And the job is often surprising – you can never be totally prepared for what will happen. For example, a child might not be very enthusiastic to engage with you one day, but then, maybe a seemingly small part of your presence in the room (like a toy making a funny noise) will completely shift their mood.

It’s also interesting for me when, outside of the job, I encounter some of the misconceptions around clowning that exist. Some people imagine clowns as the performers with the plastered on smiles, painted faces and bad jokes, but that’s not what we’re about.

Our role is certainly to bring joy and lightness into what can be difficult and stressful situations, but I think clowns can also act as a vessel for people’s emotions. We can assist in allowing spaces for certain emotions to be felt and experienced, and that requires sensitivity and a connection to develop between us and the patients.

In an interview for your job, what skills and qualities would you look for?

We look for a range of performance skills, the most important of which would be improvising. We work in duos, so being able to make and receive offers with your Clown Doctor partner, as well as the kids and families we meet is essential.

This is closely linked to sensitivity too, being able to respond appropriately in different settings, to ‘read the room’. And to be curious about people and want to connect.

We have a really involved audition and on boarding process, there is a period we call the ‘clownternship’ where a new Clown Doctor works closely with mentors and is observed and given feedback for about a year, before becoming ‘certified’.

What’s the most common misconception about being a Clown Doctor?

That we are loud, going to make fun of you, act all crazy, tell bad jokes and be generally terrifying! Don’t get me wrong, plays can get wild, but this is only one kind of interaction we’ll have across a day.

We are always guided by the kind of play that the child wants. A play could be really boisterous and cheeky, or it could be really soft and tender. And everything in between. It’s not always just about ‘cracking gags’, it’s about creating moments of playful beauty and artful humour. It can allow people to kids and families to express whatever emotions they are feeling.

What’s the best thing happening in your field at the moment?

Earlier this year I attended an international Clown Doctor conference in The Netherlands with my employer, The Humour Foundation. Clown Doctoring as an art-form has really only been around for about 30 years, and in that time it has grown so much. Sharing skills and knowledge with fellow Clown Doctors from around the world was amazing. We are always trying to get better at what we do, there is always more to learn.

One exciting thing we are working on here at the moment is developing our relationship with the Mental Health Units. We have had some really positive feedback about our initial visits so we are looking to see how we can be most valuable to the staff and kids there.