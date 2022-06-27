Q&A: Jaq Gantford on winning a $75K portrait prize

Jaq Grantford has just won the 2022 Darling Portrait Prize, a $75,000 prize that rethinks portraiture in our times.

It is the third richest portrait prize in Australia, behind the $150,000 Doug Moran National Portrait Prize and the $100,000 Archibald Prize, and is presented by the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

The Darling Portrait Prize was announced this past week, as ‘portrait season’ takes hold over the country. We counted close to a dozen major portrait exhibitions currently showing across Australia.

Alongside this prize are many others including: the National Photographic Portrait Prize, the blockbuster exhibition Shakespeare to Winehouse: Icons from the National Portrait Gallery, London, Archie 100 touring nationally, the 2022 Archibald Prize at the Art Gallery of NSW, FACELESS opening at Cairns Art Gallery this week, Who are you: Australian Portraiture at the National Gallery of Victoria (later to travel to Canberra), the Rick Amor Self-Portrait Prize 2022 at Montsalvat, Face to Face: Embracing Portraiture at The University of Adelaide, and of course the swag of photographic portrait exhibitions with the recent PHOTO 2022 festival.

Are Australians obsessed? Is it too much? And how do these exhibitions and prizes help the careers of portraiture artists?

ArtsHub: With so many portrait prizes around, why did you choose to enter this one? Is the fit important?

Jaq Grantford: Artists enter into a lot of prizes, but you do need to look at the past styles of the finalists chosen and ask is that related to what I do? What story is this prize telling offering, and what draws me to this?

What you make is so specialised – it is about the person – and the art of portraiture is about capturing the nuances of the person behind the image, to where their soul lies. It’s about stories, and I really felt drawn to the Darling because I felt a lot of the portraits here are about humanity.

For this prize, it was also the prestige of the National Portrait Gallery and the judges are like rockstars in the art world – the Director of the National Gallery in London (Dr Nicholas Cullinan), Australia’s own portrait gallery director (Karen Quinlan AM) – a gallery that is purely dedicated to what I do – and Clothilde Bullen, who is Chair of NAVA (National Association for the Visual Arts), which is all about artists.

AH: Do you think Australia is oversaturated with portrait prizes and exhibitions – are we too obsessed with the celebrity of portraiture?

JG: I don’t think so. The thing about portraiture that is different from landscape and other styles of art, it is not as easy to sell and hang in someone’s home. If you have a landscape exhibition you have a fairly good chance of selling something. As a solo portrait artist you have to work to support your practice. So, I don’t think it is a saturation – rather we are fortunate to have these opportunities for our work to be seen.

AH: How do you think portraiture is shifting now?

JG: I think contemporary realism is finding its voice more, and I have seen this in [new work] in Europe and the US.There is definitely a resurgence to that, and I think we are starting to see a bit more of that in art prizes. I also think social media is adding to that and we more open to those stories.

AH: What about selfie culture then, do you think that has refuelled an interest in portraiture for our times?

JG: Quiet possibly. It’s funny, doing a self portrait it is almost like a selfie. For me, I find it is a good moment of self discovery. Maybe the selfie has given us permission for that – why paint yourself all the time? It has made it reasonable to document yourself.

There a lot of portraits in the prize that are about the self and looking internally. They are definitely bold and confident.

Jaq Grantford’s winning self portrait, 2020, 2021, Darling Portrait Prize, National Portrait Gallery, Austrtalia. Image supplied.

AH: Is it easier to paint a self portrait, given you know the subject so well?

JG: I do self documentation a lot in my art, and that is also tapping into that humanity. [During COIVID] we all reassessed what was important in life. My hands over my mouth was about the mask, but it was also an expression. It was like a dystopian future – we had so much time in lockdown and curfews in Melbourne – but then there was also the guilty pleasure as an artist, of stopping the noise around you and working.

Sure it’s me, but it feels like a different me, even though it was such a short time ago. Since I painted it, I got a cancer diagnosis. There are parallels in that COVID journey and cancer journey, again harking back to humanity.

AH: How do you find ‘connection’ with your sitter?

JG: The sitter is all about the conversation, and making them comfortable to open up to you – it is crucial. I often get nervous before a sitting because it’s really important to find that connection. It’s not like you can say ‘Hey you got six months spare to get to know you?’

But in a tight space of time, you can get to know someone very quickly. It’s never the same working from a photo. I do some sketches first and take some photos for reference – I paint a lot of detail. When I get my head down, I am quick painting from life.

Oh, and I have two studio cats that are crucial to the process.

AH: What is your advice for painting a portrait?

JG: Just do it. Too many artists are worried about it being right. I think we can learn a lot from kids – they just do what they see. Paintings are a bit like a jigsaw, you have to put all the pieces in.

I think that art is so forgiving; there are so many amazing art styles out there. As long as you are trying to connect with what you feel, that is good art I believe. And to young people who don’t feel confident, just remember it is a bit of a numbers game. And if you are not confident, then don’t tell anyone, but give it a go. And then when you are in you can say ‘yay’. I might have won the Darling, but it is not an overnight thing – you do it because you love it.

AH: And as a female painter, any word of advice?

JG: For young girls, absolutely yes – just do it. We are in a world where the art history books are [populated by images of] men and male artists, so there are a lot of subliminal influences. My advice would be to not pay too much attention to that. They can be the next Rembrandt. And art prizes are a good example. Most portrait prizes of the past were about 70% men, and now that has become a lot more balanced both as artists and sitters.

AH: And the prize money, any advice on spending it?

JG: I am going to put it back into my practice. I am going to use it very practically. I’ve just started getting into figurative sculpture in bronze, which is quite pricey – the casting can get into the thousands just to get made.

This money gives me artistic freedom – it’s a gift to expand my practice.

Jaq Grantford is a portrait artist and children’s books illustrator. She has won numerous awards including a Certificate of Excellence from the Portrait Society of America, The Master of Art International Art Prize in London, the People’s Choice for the Shirley Hannan Portrait Prize, the People’s Choice for the Black Swan Heritage Prize, and is a regular finalist.

You can view Jaq Grantford’s winning self portrait alongside 38 other finalists at the Gallery until 9 October. It is showing alongside the annual National Photographic Portrait Prize (winner announced 1 July), and the blockbuster exhibition, Shakespeare to Winehouse: Icons from the National Portrait Gallery, London, which closes 17 July.

The Darling Portrait Prize was established in 2020 to honour the legacy of Mr L Gordon Darling AC CMG (1921-2015), who was instrumental in establishing the National Portrait Gallery. It is a biennial prize.

Entry is ticketed.