New wave of creative talent in the spotlight

Perth will soon welcome a wave of fresh creative talent, with the annual Hatched: National Graduate Show 2023 opening at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA) and WA Youth Theatre Company’s (WAYTCo) 24hr Play Generator.

Featuring a dynamic selection of recent graduates from art schools across Australia, Hatched is fertile soil for new ideas and how they may shape our creative scene.

Bryce Olsen is the Perth-based artist who will take up a residency at PICA as part of Hatched. For the exhibition, Olsen is presenting a series of armchairs, each provoking a sense of the dichotomy between the inside/outside, pleasure/pain and power/weakness.

Olsen tells ArtsHub: ‘These works came from my experience as a queer person and it’s really validating that they’re being legitimised within an institution like PICA. Being a young artist, it’s great to have my stories be told, and connect with other people who may have not had this opportunity in the past.’

While Olsen admits, ‘I’m kind of obsessed with armchairs, to be honest’, he will take his work in a different direction during the five-week residency. It will move beyond lounge rooms into the garden – where beauty is replaced by catastrophe – and highlight the frightening reality of our environmental disaster.

Bryce Olsen, ‘Body of Work’, installation view. North Metropolitan TAFE. Image: Supplied.

Sean Mudariki, one of the performers this year for WAYTCo’s 24hr Play Generator, is also interested in exploring complex social topics in his work.

The intense theatre marathon invites emerging writers to create 10-minute plays in 12 hours, with six selected to be developed and performed. Working together with the directors, Mudariki and his fellow cast members will be given another 12 hours to bring these plays to life.

‘It’s a unique experience and there’s nowhere else that you can find something like it. As soon as I read the description, I knew I wanted to do it,’ says Mudariki.

A second-time participant of the 24hr Play Generator, Mudariki adds: ‘[This year] I want to explore something new. What really excites me are social issues, magic realism and topics that are so focused on what the world is like right now.’

Making work that is relevant for the world we live in today is especially prominent for many young, emerging creatives. But it’s a difficult task to balance confronting topics while keeping the audience engaged.

A piece of advice Mudariki follows is to ‘Trojan horse-it’. He says it’s about ‘creating an amazing story that has things like politics within it, but people are going to be [so] distracted by the story and their love for the characters that the politics are just going to be consumed as part of it.

‘A show that is mainly just social history is not a good story… It has to make people feel more connected,’ says Mudariki.

So what can audiences expect to see at the 24hr Play Generator showcase (10 June)? Mudariki says: ‘Prepare to be amazed, surprised and have your life changed, because you have no idea how much can be created in 24 hours – it’s a lot, diamonds are made under pressure.’

Emerging creative careers in WA

In addition to the breadth and ambition of these emerging creatives, there are reasons that Perth is seen as such a productive place to ground their practices. Among them are the region’s many established arts organisations, recent funding investments and the diversity of the WA region, but also a strong sense of community.

As someone who was born in Queensland before moving to Kalgoorlie then Perth during his childhood, Olsen says: ‘After graduating high school, studying here and meeting so many creatives in Perth, I think there is amazing talent in WA and it’s all inspiring.’

Mudariki adds: ‘It’s very tight knit here. Everyone knows everyone and I find that amazing… If you take advantage of things like events, you can meet every single person that you would like to meet.’

Interpersonal connections and mentorship also play a big role, and Mudariki mentions Dr Frances Barbe as someone he looks up to. Barbe was one of the directors in the 2022 24hr Play Generator and a key influence on Mudariki’s decision to study at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

Being part of Hatched has also allowed Olsen to discover the work of other artists that previously weren’t on his radar – an experience that also will be shared by many visitors.

For Olsen, Fremantle-based multidisciplinary artist Bruno Booth is a big inspiration, while Olga Cironis has provided invaluable guidance on Olsen’s recent body of work.

Olsen adds: ‘What I really want to get out of the residency is to collaborate and follow these connections. It’s easy to go on tangents when you’re just on your own island, so I’m looking forward to soaking in the experience from the people around me.’

Hatched: National Graduate Show 2023 is on view from 13 May to 23 July at PICA, featuring the works of 26 recent graduates.

WAYTCo 24hr Play Generator’s Development and Performance Day is on 10 June at Subiaco Arts Centre.