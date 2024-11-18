Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, Networking 101

News

The first chapter of five videos in this fourth module, offering practical advice for creative businesses and produced by The Big Idea in New Zealand.
ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

We’re now sharing the Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4, in which we meet and hear from Linda Tyler, a New Zealand curator, writer and seasoned mentor, whose career has developed from being an exhibit herself (!) to teaching art and design history at universities across Aotearoa. In this module she reveals her hacks for growth through networking, social media and mentoring.

In this first video of the fourth Learning Module, Networking 101, Tyler offers three simple ways to network, even when you think you’re too shy or don’t know where to start.

Look out for the next in this series of videos for Module 4, Using Social Media for Networking, where Tyler will tackle the (sometimes dreaded) world of the socials and how it really is possible for them to be used for good not evil.

The video Networking and Mentoring – Learning Module 4Networking 101 was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

To see all the ArtsHub Learning Module posts in one place.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

