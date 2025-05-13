News

5 ways to beat imposter syndrome

Anxious and self-sabotaging your career because you don't think you're good enough? Here are some tips that may help.
13 May 2025 9:00
Thuy On
A man with brown hair staring at his reflection in a square of glass.

Photo: Andrej Lišakov, Unsplash.

Anyone working as a creative will encounter this feeling. It’s the one where you start believing your own doubts about your capability and expertise. That you’re faking it despite all your accomplishments – and are nowhere near as competent as others see you. Feeling like an imposter can show up in various ways: you may overwork to try and prove your worth, refuse to take up new opportunities for fear of failing, or dismiss compliments because you think you don’t deserve them.

Here are five ways to deal with negative self-talk, so you can push through and start making again.

Gather evidence

Maintain a folder (online and or/physical) where you can place all awards, certificates, positive feedback and endorsements to remind yourself of your achievements so that you have external validation: you are good at what you do and so say all of these people. Own your success, the next time someone praises you about your work, thank them and say you worked hard to get there.

Set realistic goals

Many artists of all ilks have a perfectionist streak, wanting to do a lot in a small amount of time. The pressure to do it all in as short a period as possible is both stressful and unrealistic, so break down your to-do list to weekly, monthly and annual goals. Don’t set impossible targets that you are unlikely to meet.

Expect to make mistakes

If you’re starting a new job or working on a new project, of course you’re going to make mistakes. Reframe the experience as a learning one rather than one of failure.

Realise that self-doubt is common in high achievers

That you care deeply about your work and hold yourself to high standards is commendable; it means that you are already competent, you’re just wanting to extend yourself.

Read: 5 tips to launch your book

Consider talking to a coach or mentor

If all else fails and you’re truly stuck in a mire of self-criticism, think about enlisting some outside support. Having another perspective may help to boost confidence and get you back on track. Discussing your insecurities with a professional work coach or mentor will mitigate your fears.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

