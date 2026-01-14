SXSW Sydney quietly cancels 2026 festival and all future events

Despite previous statements about SXSW Sydney returning in 2026, it was announced today (14 January) that the festival will not be proceeding with its planned new edition this year, and it appears that SXSW will not be returning to the Harbour City at any point in the future, either.

In an email sent to past attendees, the organisation team thanked everyone for their support, and confirmed the event has reached its ‘closing chapter’.

Official statement from SXSW Sydney

SXSW Sydney 2023 Team. Image: Supplied by SXSW Sydney.

A press release sent to media outlets by TEG Media today states, ‘The decision reflects a changing global environment that is impacting major events, festivals and cultural programs worldwide’.

The statement continues: ‘SXSW Sydney worked closely with the NSW Government and SXSW’s global owners, Penske Media Corporation to explore potential pathways forward for the event, however, prevailing market conditions mean the Sydney edition will not be going ahead at this time.’

What is (or was) SXSW Sydney?

Following in the footsteps of the legendary South by Southwest (SXSW) event based out of Austin, Texas, SXSW Sydney ran for three years after launching in 2023. Expanding SXSW to the Asia-Pacific region, it was the first attempt at an international adaption of SXSW – which can be described as a week of ‘parallel mini-festivals’ bringing together the Tech, Film, Music, Gaming and Culture industries for networking, showcases, movie premieres, keynote presentations, gigs and more.

In 2025 alone, the event attracted a total attendance of more than 345,000, including more than 63,000 out-of-region attendees, and recorded a 35% year-on-year growth in international visitation between 2024 and 2025.

The email sent today to past attendees states: ‘It’s bittersweet to be saying goodbye while the momentum is so high. We’re still celebrating the success of this past year – one that saw total attendance of more than 345,000 (representing a 15% year-on-year increase), and cemented a three-year cumulative economic impact of $276 million.’

What we know about SXSW Sydney 2026’s cancellation

As reported by ScreenHub‘s Leah J. Williams: ‘An exact reason for SXSW Sydney’s cancellation has not been detailed, although it’s worth noting the event operated with many moving parts, relying on the support of various sponsors, including state funding bodies and arts organisations.

‘Destination NSW reportedly invested $12 million in the initial multi-year deal to secure rights to SXSW in 2022, and it was expected to invest millions more in Sydney’s visitor economy,’ Williams says.

SXSW Sydney Unlocked – International Stage in Tumbalong Park. Photo: Daniel Tran.

A statement from Jenny Connelly, Director in Charge of SXSW, says: ‘SXSW Sydney represented an ambitious and meaningful extension of the SXSW brand, and we are incredibly proud of what was built in partnership with the Sydney team, Destination NSW, and the broader creative community.

‘Over three years, SXSW Sydney demonstrated the power of convening global innovators, creatives, and leaders, and created a platform that elevated voices from Australia and the Asia-Pacific region onto the world stage. While the event will not proceed in 2026, we are grateful for the collaboration, creativity, and commitment that defined SXSW Sydney,’ Connelly says.

The media release from SXSW Sydney also states that it remains committed to its staff, and will be working closely with team members to provide appropriate support.

