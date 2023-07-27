Radically rehumanising: Kate Larsen’s Public. Open. Space. 

Kate Larsen’s work radically rehumanises the institutions that shape our lives. Whether as a poet or a strategist, a collaborator or a leader, Larsen looks around at her working context and asks: what happens here? How are people welcomed here? How do we make decisions together here? And, most crucially, most beautifully: how is our humanity enriched here?

Because we all live in hybrid worlds now – and, of course, we’ve lived this way for quite some time. The structures we’ve created to communicate more efficiently, and to make our lives easier, have this curious way of alienating us from one another, as well as from ourselves.

This is analogue – this is a book that we hold in our hands; these are words that we will read to ourselves, or read to one another. This book was created by a digital process, but also by Kate’s own hands, and we will share it by a digital process, and somebody else will hold it and read it and discuss it.

And then, when we share our responses to Public. Open. Space. digitally, we’ll do so within a structure that somebody else owns – someone who only allows us to access that space if we tacitly condone their values, opening up our identities to commodification in aggregate, via systems that we have no opportunity to reject.

We, too, will scroll by the identities and values of others – dozens, hundreds, thousands in a day. Sometimes we’ll pause in unexpected joy; sometimes we’ll be arrested by the latest crisis, the latest outrage, the latest inhumanity. We’ll keep scrolling, stopping perhaps to marvel at how disposable all of this suddenly seems: what we witness, what we condone, with these scroll-by ethics of ours.

There are thousands of books in this store. Most of them, we will get to know only by their spines. And yet each one represents years and years of work by dozens if not hundreds of people. What do we imagine lies behind every post, tweet or thread?

And yet, as fleeting as all of that seems when compared to the book in our hands, there’s a real permanence to it all. The digital is always there, somewhere. Always searchable, in ways we can’t always appreciate. Right now it’s all being scanned by search engines. It’s getting eaten up by artificial intelligences being fattened for market day.

So how has that seeming disposability of the digital ushered in a new disposability of our ethics? This is one of the questions that Larsen’s poetry asks. And she’s not alone in that space; artists are increasingly preoccupied with the digital as fleeting and as permanent. I think of Michelle Hamer and her tapestries, hand-stitching pixel by pixel to depict urban-fringe places and temporary digital signage that cease to exist in the time it takes to create the work. Or Jess Johnson and Jasmine Mansbridge, both of whose work displaces video-game landscapes into paintings and sculptures, decentring the human.

Larsen reminds us that the online world is not a smooth experience of endless flow. Her “tinylittlepoems” are the great command-option-escape/control-alt-delete of our scrolldoms: we pause all processes, reflect and reimagine where we can put our energies right now. Error messages as visual poems; fake news in real tweets; security and privacy and mediated intimacies.

‘The system is corrupt.’ ‘Prove your humanity.’ Larsen re-sensitises us to the enormity of meaning in these words, these world-upturning barn-burning machine-learning words.

(I want to pause for a little minute here and recall another artist whose work has meant a great deal to so many of us, because today is Kat Muscat day: the anniversary of her death [27 July 2015]. Kat was a radical and a humanist. She changed our lives. Kat’s work was delicate and powerful in equal measure.)

In our new scroll-by ethics, we’re never just a bystander, and we can’t conscionably claim innocence. The standard we scroll past can so easily become the standard we accept – so unflinchingly that we’re inured to the inhumanity we witness. That’s not who we are. Through poetry, we stop and see these words anew.

Larsen’s work rehumanises the institutions that shape our lives – and she does this radically, as well as quietly, sensitively. There’s a tentativeness to her approach, offering a great deal of context. There’s a reluctance to centre herself and her own experience, ever conscious of the privilege of being the beneficiary of ongoing colonisation. There’s a gentleness there – and then there’s bold incitement to revolution! ‘Burn it down’! ‘Blow it up’! ‘Start again’!

Because that’s why we’re talking about poetry today. It’s why we ever talk poetry. The analogue and the digital, the permanent and the impermanent: they all meet at the place of meaning.

And, ultimately, that’s what poetry is. Poetry asks us to take a break from the tensions, the textures and the intertextualities of words, and read them anew in this context, in this framing.

This is poetry: the opening up of new space where words can encounter one another, and where they encounter us, the new publics we create together.

Take this book in your hands and be prepared for it to radicalise you. Maybe just a little; maybe, just enough.

Esther Anatolitis and Bebe Backhouse spoke at the Melbourne launch of Kate Larsen’s Public. Open. Space. on Thursday 27 July 2023 at Readings Emporium.