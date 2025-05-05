Q-Lit is Victoria’s new festival of queer writers and storytellers

Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ Festival of Words, Q-Lit, is launching its first metro festival from 20-28 June 2025 with 15 events, over 60 LGBTQIA+ writers and artists, and eight days of panels, performances and workshops as well as a book fair and parties across the city.

Following three years of statewide touring that brought queer literary events to 16 towns across Victoria, Q-Lit 2025 marks a new chapter for the organisation.

This year’s theme, ‘What fills your cup?’, asks audiences to reflect on the stories, voices and connections that sustain us. It’s a celebration of queer creativity across generations and genres, centring storytelling as survival, celebration and resistance.

The 2025 program spans eight days, with each day dedicated to different elements of the queer storytelling experience:

● 20 June – Opening Gala, Mission to Seafarers, Docklands

The launch will feature performances from a cross-section of festival artists.

● 21 June – Day of Books, Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda

There will be a Queer Book Fair with local authors and publishers, a Youth Writing Workshop and a community-led panel: ‘Queer books that shaped generations’, informed by a public survey on the queer books that changed lives.

● 22 June – Masterclass Series, Kathleen Syme Library and Community Centre, Carlton

Participants can learn from award-winning authors including Amie Kaufman, Reimena Yee and Claire G Coleman in a series of interactive writing masterclasses for emerging and hobby writers.

● 24 June – Researching Our Culture, Library at the Dock

A night of lectures by LGBTQIA+ academics unpacking queer identity, history, language and culture.

● 25 June – Afternoon of Stories, Fringe Common Rooms, Carlton

An afternoon panel on writing for love versus money, followed by a storytelling showcase of queer lived experience.

● 26 June – Comedy Sesh, Evie’s Disco Diner, Fitzroy

A night of queer hilarity, featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Lazy Susan on a panel of ‘Drag Race versus the Stories We Need’, followed by a comedy showcase with Scout Boxall, Neptune Henriksen and others.

● 27 June – Evening Romance, Kindred Studios, Yarraville

A celebration of queer love and lust through a panel on non-binary and bisexual romance in fiction, followed by Cheeky, an adults-only poetry showcase.

● 28 June – Closing Party, Kensington Town Hall

The finale with live performances from LGBTQIA+ singer/songwriters and playful interactive writing activities.

The line-up

The program spans writing styles including fiction, non-fiction, academic, comedy, poetry, song, drag and memoir, with guests that include:

● Christos Tsiolkas – author of The Slap and Barracuda

● Bebe Oliver – Bardi Jawi poet and artist exploring Aboriginal and gay identity

● Nevo Zisin – TEDx speaker, trans storyteller and workshop facilitator

● Urvi Majumdar – comedian, writer and star of Fisk and The Cheap Seats

● Lazy Susan – winner of Drag Race Down Under Season 4

● Scout Boxall – award-winning stand-up comic and multidisciplinary performer

Accessibility, inclusivity and community

Q-Lit is offering a sliding scale of ticket options, including free tickets for all events, $15 community supporter tickets and $30 pay-it-forward options to help support the festival’s future. Events are general admission, and many include Auslan interpretation and step-free access.

Q-Lit will take place across Melbourne from 20-28 June 2025.