Q-Lit is Victoria’s new festival of queer writers and storytellers

Over 60 LGBTQIA+ writers and artists will be in attendance at Q-Lit's first festival.
5 May 2025 16:10
Thuy On
In the centre of the crowd of people is a woman with short pink hair and earrings wearing an aqua leather jacket.

Photo: Telepathic Creative.

Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ Festival of Words, Q-Lit, is launching its first metro festival from 20-28 June 2025 with 15 events, over 60 LGBTQIA+ writers and artists, and eight days of panels, performances and workshops as well as a book fair and parties across the city. 

Following three years of statewide touring that brought queer literary events to 16 towns across Victoria, Q-Lit 2025 marks a new chapter for the organisation.

This year’s theme, ‘What fills your cup?’, asks audiences to reflect on the stories, voices and connections that sustain us. It’s a celebration of queer creativity across generations and genres, centring storytelling as survival, celebration and resistance. 

The 2025 program spans eight days, with each day dedicated to different elements of the queer storytelling experience: 

20 June – Opening Gala, Mission to Seafarers, Docklands 
The launch will feature performances from a cross-section of festival artists. 

21 June – Day of Books, Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda 
There will be a Queer Book Fair with local authors and publishers, a Youth Writing Workshop and a community-led panel: ‘Queer books that shaped generations’, informed by a public survey on the queer books that changed lives. 

22 June – Masterclass Series, Kathleen Syme Library and Community Centre, Carlton 
Participants can learn from award-winning authors including Amie Kaufman, Reimena Yee and Claire G Coleman in a series of interactive writing masterclasses for emerging and hobby writers.

24 June – Researching Our Culture, Library at the Dock 
A night of lectures by LGBTQIA+ academics unpacking queer identity, history, language and culture. 

25 June – Afternoon of Stories, Fringe Common Rooms, Carlton 
An afternoon panel on writing for love versus money, followed by a storytelling showcase of queer lived experience. 

26 June – Comedy Sesh, Evie’s Disco Diner, Fitzroy 
A night of queer hilarity, featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Lazy Susan on a panel of ‘Drag Race versus the Stories We Need’, followed by a comedy showcase with Scout Boxall, Neptune Henriksen and others.

27 June – Evening Romance, Kindred Studios, Yarraville 
A celebration of queer love and lust through a panel on non-binary and bisexual romance in fiction, followed by Cheeky, an adults-only poetry showcase.

28 June – Closing Party, Kensington Town Hall 
The finale with live performances from LGBTQIA+ singer/songwriters and playful interactive writing activities.

The line-up

The program spans writing styles including fiction, non-fiction, academic, comedy, poetry, song, drag and memoir, with guests that include:

● Christos Tsiolkas – author of The Slap and Barracuda
● Bebe Oliver – Bardi Jawi poet and artist exploring Aboriginal and gay identity 
● Nevo Zisin – TEDx speaker, trans storyteller and workshop facilitator 
● Urvi Majumdar – comedian, writer and star of Fisk and The Cheap Seats 
● Lazy Susan – winner of Drag Race Down Under Season 4 
● Scout Boxall – award-winning stand-up comic and multidisciplinary performer 

Accessibility, inclusivity and community

Q-Lit is offering a sliding scale of ticket options, including free tickets for all events, $15 community supporter tickets and $30 pay-it-forward options to help support the festival’s future. Events are general admission, and many include Auslan interpretation and step-free access.

Q-Lit will take place across Melbourne from 20-28 June 2025.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

