Off the main stage

Mona’s Festival of Music and Arts (Mona Foma) has established its presence in Launceston since 2019, and in nipaluna/Hobart and surrounds since 2008. In 2023 the ‘hub’ venue for the Launceston Old TAFE Sessions was the reUNION district, Old TAFE buildings and courtyard, which hosted food, three stages, a ‘sonic’ library and many ‘classrooms’ to explore.

Promoted as a free all-ages event, the afternoon session of ‘Fantastic Futures’ included an array of solo artists and group presentations. After 7pm the stages offered live music.

Many of the installations, films and performances were hyper local in origin or reference, and many involved a form of protest on a vexing issue. In one of the old classrooms, APHIDS performers, Lara Thoms and Scott Turnbull presented The Director. While the focus of this work centred on the training of a funeral director, from two perspectives, audiences seemed most fascinated by the detail in which large corporations operate and build their profit margins, under the guise of trusted local family businesses.

Also with a local focus, the Complaints Choir led by Tellervo Kalleinen and Oliver Kochta-Kalleinen, took on a rebellious tone by singing out audience-supplied grievances about Launceston.

Inside again, Sam Routledge with Youth Facilitators Alex Walker and Davina Wright presented Terrapin’s Anthem Anthem Revolution. Required to participate, audience members had to compete with a table tennis robot and earn their right to hear a new national anthem, collaboratively written by young Tasmanians.

In another room, Willoh Weiland’s beautifully crafted video installation, Chant, utilised historic and contemporary feminist chants as the audio for a four-screen reimagination of Tasmanian female six cheerleaders, two body builders, 12 marching ‘girls’ of all ages and a couple of boxers. The formal geometry in some of the overhead shots was emphasised by the beautiful timber setting and the time capsule of the formations and costumes in the larger groups.

Connected through the festival but at the Earl Arts Centre, and only a short walk from the festival hub, Jenni Large continued the protest theme with Body Body Commodity. This well-crafted work featured a mass of foam offcuts. The skilled ensemble of five dancer/collaborators and sound designer, Anna Whitaker, furiously rejected the commodification of female bodies.

‘Body Body Commodity’, Jenni Large, Mona Foma 2023. Photo credit: Mona/Jesse Hunniford. Image: Courtesy of the artist and Mona Foma.

Back at the Old TAFE, many of the other works installed in the classrooms allowed a solution through celebration to momentarily outweigh a threat or loss. Jonathas de Andrade collaborated with a cast of homeless residents from the Brazilian city of Recife to create Olho da Rua (Out Loud). This short film memorialised the sheer pleasure of existence. The participants claimed their space and their right to speak, proudly embracing the opportunity to share their thoughts and personal gestures. In turn each person was given the camera’s focus, eye to eye, offering the audience the gift of an intimate moment, a personal greeting or a smile.

On the courtyard’s centre stage, the challenge of shaking up a long-held country show institution was met in the first ever ‘openly’ Queer Woodchop. Conceived and produced by Ian Sinclair and Loren Kronemyer of Pony Express, the joyously queer spectacle included various partially clothed choppers, commentators and hype crew, an arena wrangler and arena sculptures by Marcus Tatton. Smoke and mirrors with a bit of tinsel and fluff put the cherry on the pie.

In Manapamirr, in Christmas Spirit, co-director, the late Fiona Yaŋathu, showed how Yolŋu families have found ways to embrace grief by welcoming late family members into their preparations for an Arnhem Land styled up Christmas. With much humour, this performative documentary described the ceremony of cleaning and decorating graves as a way to feel closer to loved ones, reconnecting with the spirits of the dead. In the chaos and dust, grief and happiness can coexist, and the film maker is intimately involved in both creating and documenting these ‘new’ ceremonies.

Another group of works allowed for more individual audience interpretation. Interbeing by Martina Hoogland Ivanow, involved projections on two perpendicular screens. Grey images alternated between seemingly abstract shapes and wider shots of interactions between bodies. Filmed with thermal cameras, this work emphasised the contact points and lingering connection between surfaces: hands on shoulders, on ankles and on the soft rise and fall of the belly. The result was a meditative space focusing on gentle touch, movements of resting, waking and finding comfort.

‘Hyperbolic Psychedelic Mind Melting Tunnel of Light’, Robin Fox, Mona Foma 2023. Photo credit: Mona/Jesse Hunniford. Image: Courtesy of the artist and Mona Foma.

In a similar realm, Robin Fox’s Hyperbolic Psychedelic Mind Melting Tunnel of Light was a mesmerising sound and light experience aiming to bend ‘time and space’ for one person at a time. While James Webb’s Prayer, also presented in nipaluna/Hobart at the Tasmanian Museum and Arts Gallery, provided audiences with the opportunity to prostrate themselves and listen to recordings of prayer and vocal worship from across Tasmania.

Shifting to nipaluna/Hobart a few days later, there was more to see. The bigger Hobart MONA Sessions, on the MONA lawns, mostly featured live music, but this time the tickets came at a handsome price. Outside these sessions, three smaller events stood out.

Within the thick walls of the circa 1818 stone barn at Rosny, Anna McMichael and Louise Devenish presented Climate Notes. Inspired by handwritten letters from climate scientists, from Joe Duggan’s Is This How You Feel? project, McMichael and Devenish performed five new works for violin and contemporary percussion. Each was accompanied by video animation by Nick Roux. While the footage was mixed in production quality, the instruments and their players showed depth. With McMichael focused mostly on violin and moving occasionally to some of the more sculptural tree-like percussion instruments, Devenish shifted around the stage utilising a wide range of found and sculpted objects and instruments to produce sounds. One standout piece, Infinity, involved Devenish playing a series of delicate tree ring-like porcelain slices in a composition by Kate Moore.

‘Climate Notes’, Anna McMichael and Louise Devenish, Mona Foma. Photo Mona/Eden Meure. Image: Courtesy of the artist and Mona Foma.

It has been 10 years since IHOS moved to Amsterdam from Hobart where the company led by Constantine Koukias had presented large scale works including Days and Nights with Christ and To Traverse Water. So, it was with much anticipation that audiences approached the mysterious sounding A Deep Black Sleep at the Theatre Royal Studio. With elements of surrealist imagery, this opera for tenor and chamber ensemble featured a small procession of mostly masked characters who entered the stage to interact with the vocalist, Tyrone Landau.

Between these visits, short scratchy black and white films, directed by Slavisa Drobnjaković, were projected on the walls. The costumed characters and screen images were somewhat engaging but beyond these, the audience left with a basic lack of concern for the plight of the rather self-obsessed key player.

‘A Deep Black Sleep’, IHOS Amsterdam, Mona Foma 2023. Photo credit: Mona/Jesse Hunniford. Image: Courtesy of the artist and Mona Foma.

In contrast, Amber McCartney in Baby Girl at MONA’s Nolan Gallery, held the audience with her every move. Gradually transforming from a monstrously featured mass of pink flesh and polyester, she captivated with her finely detailed movement. Exposing an incredibly fluent body, McCartney made her struggles look easy, yet her journey is a challenge. At times humorous, Baby Girl offers a simply structured narrative with many possible interpretations. This 45-minute solo shows McCartney’s capacity to articulate meaning with every breath and twitch of muscle. Presented by Tasdance and MONA this is a wonderful example of the way partnerships can support strong creative development processes.