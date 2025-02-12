News

NAVA launches its Disability Action Plan

NAVA intends to challenge ableism and promote equitable conditions for people with disability through its new action plan.
12 Feb 2025 12:40
Autumn Whiteman

Visual Arts

‘Unsolicited Advice!’ by NAVA member Amy Claire Mills, a critique of the societal impulse to ‘rescue’ or ‘fix’ people with disability. Image: Sourced.

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has announced the launch of its Disability Action Plan, an initiative aimed at taking a significant step towards championing inclusivity and equity in the visual arts.

This Disability Action Plan reflects NAVA’s intent to challenge ableism and promote equitable conditions for people with disability to thrive across all aspects of the visual arts, further building on the principles of access and equity highlighted in NAVA’s Code of Practice for the Visual Arts, Craft and Design.

Read: Access Rights in the arts: a shared responsibility

“NAVA’s Disability Action Plan is a living document, designed to grow and adapt over time, ensuring we remain responsive to the evolving needs and rights of our community,” says Penelope Benton, Executive Director. “We recognise that access and inclusion are not static goals, but ongoing commitments that call for genuine dialogue, thoughtful feedback and a readiness to embrace change. The arts have always been a powerful driver of social progress and, at NAVA, we believe it is our responsibility to lead by example, creating a more inclusive and equitable visual arts sector”.

Read: New toolkit to help artists engage with local government

NAVA’s Disability Action Plan sets out four key goals aligned with its mission to improve fundamental conditions of work and practice, these are to:

  1. Challenge ableist attitudes and behaviours in the visual arts.
  2. Create an accessible community for NAVA members.
  3. Support the employment and work of artists and arts workers with disability.
  4. Establish accessible systems and processes within NAVA and for its members.

NAVA’s approach follows the social and human rights models of disability, recognising that barriers – whether physical, attitudinal or systemic – must be addressed for people with disability to fully participate in the arts.

NAVA’s Disability Action Plan can be viewed here.

An easy English version of NAVA’s Disability Action Plan can be viewed here.

For more information.

Related News

Thousands of artists are trying to shutdown a large-scale auction of works built with AI. (Image: generated by ChatGPT, using concepts explored by artists Mat Dryhurst and Holly Herndon).
Features

Mass theft or luxury art? World-first AI art auction faces a massive backlash

Thousands of artists are saying the world's first large-scale high-end art auction featuring AI models is an act of mass…

David Burton
News

Public art commissions by leading Australian artists transform Docklands

A commissioned art collection has been introduced as part of an initiative to broaden culture and community in the .

Autumn Whiteman
The Bald Archy is open to artists of all ages, and prioritizes humor. Image: one of last year's finalists, 'The Block Tent City' by Elle McKay.
News

Bald Archy Prize announces 2025 finalists with Raygun as prominent figure

Running for almost 30 years, the ultra-accessible Bald Archy Prize is judged by a cockatoo.

David Burton
Asian man in dark suit standing in front of building in formal pose. Victor Wang. Artspace.
Features

Beijing curator, Victor Wang to lead Artspace into its future

Moving from Beijing to Sydney, Victor Wang brings a global community of contacts and context to shape the future of…

Gina Fairley
creative arts university electives: a young man pictured drawing an eye in charcoal on paper, sitting at a desk with a desk easel propping up his work.
Features

Could every university student benefit from a creative arts elective?

More than 'just a bit of fun', evidence suggests creative arts electives for any undergraduate student – regardless of discipline…

Jo Pickup
