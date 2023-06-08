Minister gunning for more immersive experiences

Recently appointed NSW Minister for Arts, Night Time Economy and Music, Jobs and Tourism, John Graham addressed a roomful of gallery and museum directors, cultural entrepreneurs and technologists at the opening of REMIX Summit yesterday (8 June), with the message: ‘I believe it’s now time to focus on the people in our creative sector, and it’s time to make the change from a traditional arts policy to a creative industries policy.’

The Minister said that his dynamic portfolio mix places him in a position to better drive sector potential and shapeshifting change.

‘We’re committed as a new government to a thriving cultural sector – to a thriving cultural ecosystem with diversity and specialisation,’ he said. ‘The role of the state is to hasten the platforms for those individuals.’

While such statements had a level of bureaucratic zeal to them, the Minister’s passion for the fight for nighttime industries, for reviving the music sector in the state – including celebrating a new law enabling anyone to freely hang a mirror ball – as well as new modes of storytelling, had a freshness that was in sync with the global emergence of immersive entertainment driving cities.

‘When we talk about a strong creative sector, we’re talking about a complex ecosystem… it’s exactly the goal for me holding those portfolios,’ said Graham. ‘There are three things I’d like to see in that ecosystem: a lively, emerging creative economy; a 24/7 mindset, and a focus on creating experiences that draw Australians, and the world, to our cities.

‘So, starting from next month, the Government is going out in a consultation process, which will deliver the first Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Policy in NSW,’ he said.

How a government envisages change

The Minister made the point that the location where these creative thinkers were meeting – Pyrmont Ultimo – ‘is now a leading creative industries precinct nationally’.

‘The evolution was kick-started right here,’ he said.

The Minister spoke with a kind of a view from the tail of the pendulum swing, pointing back to the (2000) Sydney Olympics era when, ‘initiatives like Sydney Festival First Night saw tens of thousands of people dancing in the street, and international media reported with headlines such as, “nobody throws a party like Sydney”.

‘It was a time when artists, and audiences alike, couldn’t get enough of touring festivals like Big Day Out,’ he said, adding that it was also a time when Australian music and fashion was dominating international airwaves, festivals and awards.

The Minister said that it was brave, innovative thinking that drove that time – a time when Vivid was created, ‘498 days before Instagram itself was created. But the truth is, the lockout laws smashed this era’.

He continued: ‘A heartbreaking fact is that over the last 12 years, the number of music venues has halved in NSW, with just 133 primary focused music venues left.’

While the Minister said that the Parliamentary Inquiry into music in NSW led to a number of wins for venues, and for artistic freedom – included a law reversal regarding hanging a mirror ball – ‘it’s now time to turn our attention to supporting and articulating genuine culture for NSW, and the sort of change that REMIX is examining’.

From mirror ball to immersive entertainment

The Minister said that the sort of immersive experience agenda platformed at the REMIX Summit, ‘is really at the heart of the sort of change we have in mind’.

‘We will need further regulatory changes – it won’t be enough to simply free the mirror ball – we will need to drive further regulatory change. We also need to focus on experience,’ he continued. ‘We’ve relied too much on the imagery on the iconography of the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House… I’d like us to tell the story of the people that are walking or running across the bridge, or the people who are performing on the stage at the Opera House and what they’re performing.

‘That’s the goal we’re driving for, when it comes to our destination and tourism story – to changing the focus from destination tourism to experience tourism.’

Graham added that while a focus will be on the new, it will be partnered with a focus on the old – our Indigenous culture – as key to offering those unique experiences people are seeking.

‘The goal here, together, is to drive one cohesive change to support and articulate a genuine culture for which this state is known. To be clear, we’re not talking about something entirely new. We’re talking about recapturing and rejuvenating – recultivating – something that we’ve had before.

‘A thriving creative sector brings people together; it brings people to our cities as visitors, as investors and collaborators. It’s a place where people want to live, and want to work because they feel included, excited and inspired.’

Graham added that activations are part of the puzzle, as well as food and a geographically diverse and seasonally variable landscape. ‘And a thriving cultural sector is welcoming for younger generations – the grassroots for the next generation of great creative thinkers – those are also reasons why you have to drive this challenge.’

He concluded by reiterating, ‘The role of the state is to hasten the platforms for those individuals – those creative innovators.’

Minister John Graham spoke at REMIX Summit presented at the Australian National Maritime Museum, Sydney on 8 June 2023. The writer attended as a guest of REMIX.