British artist Thomas J Price awarded inaugural MCA Tallawoladah Lawn Commission

Australians probably best know the work of British artist Thomas J Price for his imposing three-metre sculptures that were positioned front and centre in Federation Court for NGV Triennial 2023.

In contrast to traditional public monuments, All In (2021) and Reaching Out (2020), were ordinary, self-absorbed, teen figures – they were black, anonymous and everyday, and yet their scale shouted, “Hey, I’m not invisible”.

Read: Exhibition review: NGV Triennial 2023

Today (17 October), Price has been named as the recipient of the inaugural Neil Balnaves Tallawoladah Lawn Commission, where he will create a similar everyday figure.

Suzanne Cotter, MCA Australia Director, said, “Thomas’ work is boldly dramatic and irresistibly generous in its call to see one another as we are and its cues for deeper human connection. We are excited for the many visitors to this culturally and significant site to access and experience his art at all times of the day.”

Price responded to today’s announcement, “Public sculpture has been a vital element of my practice for over two decades, dismantling perceptions of historical figures of power and presenting an alternative that celebrates us all. For me, sculpture is about understanding your environment and your place in space, your connection to others and capacity for empathy.”

He added: “My ambition has always been that these works would bring communities closer together and live in the public realm as silent totems for change.”

The subject of Price’s commission sculpture is yet to be revealed. The commission will be unveiled in spring 2025 and will remain on display until autumn 2026.

A new Fourth Plinth?

Thomas J Price, ‘Moments Contained’, 2022, installation view, Rotterdam Central Station, 2023, image: courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth © the artist. Photo: Monsieur Paro.

A bit like Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth commission in London, or the High Line Art commissions in New York, the MCA is hoping to capture the attention of everyday audiences through this commission. The choice of Price, arguably, sets the tone.

In the past, the lawn outside the Museum has largely only been activated on a project, or festival, basis. Recently naming it as the Tallawoladah Lawn, and launching this annual commission, feels like the Museum is actively trying to move beyond the imposing façade of the building and engage audiences on ‘their territory’, and capture some of the foot traffic that pounds Circular Quay – not unlike the success of capturing captive audience with the High Line and the Fourth Plinth.

Formally titled the Neil Balnaves Tallawoladah Lawn Commission, it has been named in honour of Australian philanthropist Neil Balnaves AO (1944-2022) and made possible by the generous support of The Balnaves Foundation.

Hamish Balnaves, CEO of the Foundation, said, “Price’s relatable, thought-provoking, bold and engaging works resonate deeply with my father, Neil Balnaves’, life-long commitment to enrich people’s lives through art and this Commission is a fitting tribute to his life, legacy and memory.”

Read: Thumbs up Australian acquisition for David Shrigley

Who is Thomas J Price

Artist Thomas J Price, image: courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth, © the artist. Photo: Ollie Adegboye.

Born in London in 1981, Price works across sculpture, performance, film, photography and animation. He studied at Chelsea College of Art, London before completing his MA at the Royal College of Art, London.

His work has been celebrated internationally, presented at ARKEN Museum of Moderne Kunst, Copenhagen; Kunsthalle Krems, Austria; Royal Academy of Arts, London; The National Portrait Gallery, London; The Power Plant, Toronto; and The Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakeﬁeld, UK, among others.

Recent and forthcoming projects include the solo exhibition Matter of Place on display at Kunsthal Rotterdam, Netherlands (opened 5 October 2024); In-visible Bodies, Musée Rodin, Paris (opened 15 October 2024) and The Time is Always Now, Philadelphia Museum of Art, US (opening 9 November 2024).

In 2025 the artist will present a new public commission for the V&A East Museum as part of the newly established East Bank campus at Olympic Park, London. Learn more about Thomas J Price.