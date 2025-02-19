Diversity Arts Australia (DARTS), in partnership with Women NSW, has announced its inaugural Women’s Week 2025 event – Breaking Ground: Women in Arts and Creativity Symposium, to be held on Thursday, 6 March 2025, in Parramatta. This gathering will spotlight the talents of culturally diverse, Bla(c)k, migrant, refugee women and gender-diverse creatives in the arts, screen and cultural sectors.

“Breaking Ground is more than an event – it’s a platform,” says Lena Nahlous, CEO of DARTS. “It’s about celebrating creative talent and work and forging pathways for leadership, representation, and equity in our industry. This symposium embodies Diversity Arts’ commitment to amplifying diverse women’s voices in the arts and ensuring their stories and contributions are recognised.”

Breaking Ground is a free, full-day event that features a program of live performances, panel discussions and networking opportunities, all aiming to provoke thought and discussion. Focusing on creatives from Western Sydney and regional NSW, Breaking Ground is an invitation to connect, create and champion change, with regional bursaries being offered to increase participation.

“When we come together, we create change. This symposium is a testament to the power of diverse women in the arts, not just as storytellers and visionaries, but as leaders shaping the future of our industries. Breaking Ground is about lifting each other, strengthening our networks and demanding the space we deserve in Australia’s creative landscape,” says DARTS Chairperson Cecilia Anthony.

With systemic barriers still limiting access, visibility and leadership opportunities for diverse women in the creative sector, the Breaking Ground symposium intends to provide a critical space for networking and connection as well as tackling key issues through collective action.

This symposium is supported through Women NSW. DARTS receives core support from Creative Australia and Create NSW, as well as organisational support from Arts and Cultural Exchange.

Breaking Ground Symposium will be held on Thursday 6 March 2025, 9 am-6 pm, at Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE), 8 Victoria Road, Parramatta NSW

Register for the symposium here. Apply for a regional bursary here. For more information on the Breaking Ground Symposium.