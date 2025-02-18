News

Beetlejuice The Musical: cast announcement

The leading cast members for 'Beetlejuice The Musical', with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, have now been revealed.
18 Feb 2025 12:43
Autumn Whiteman

Performing Arts

Eddie Perfect photographed at the ‘Beetlejuice the Musical’ media launch, 2023. Image: ArtsHub.

Share Icon

Regent Theatre has recently announced the cast for Beetlejuice The Musical, showing from May 2025. Exclusive to Melbourne, the musical will feature an all-new Australian cast.

Read: Beetlejuice musical announced as Melbourne exclusive

After earning a Tony Award nomination for the music and lyrics he wrote for Beetlejuice The Musical, Eddie Perfect will take on the titular role of the zany Beetlejuice. Alongside Perfect, Karis Oka will take on the role of the sensitive Lydia Deetz (played in the original 1988 film and its 2024 sequel by Winona Ryder). Oka may be known to Melbourne audiences for her performance as Anne of Cleaves in the 2021-2023 tour of SIX the Musical.

Read: Musical review: Six, Comedy Theatre

Elise McCann (Groundhog Day, Matilda) will play the neurotic Barbara Maitland, alongside Rob Johnson (Calamity Jane, The Torrents) as the clueless Adam Maitland. Erin Clare (9 to 5, Tell Me on a Sunday) will channel the zen, but zany Delia Deetz, while Tom Wren (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Winners and Losers) joins her as Charles Deetz.

Beetlejuice The Musical opens at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne on 18 May and runs to 3 August 2025.
Audio described performances will be shown on Wednesday 11 June and Sunday 15 June.
For more information on Beetlejuice The Musical.

Related News

A crowd of people are seated around a central area. In the middle of which is a screen that says "191. How do you know?"
Reviews

Performance review: 12 Last Songs, WA State Theatre Centre, Perth Festival

Experimental and unscripted, this interactive, community-driven performance lasted for 12 hours.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Two men, one with a FBI vest, are on the left, with their arms pointing to a woman on the right.
Reviews

Theatre review: Is This A Room, State Theatre Centre of WA, Perth Festival

A real-life interrogation about Russian interference in the 2016 US election is recreated onstage.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. Garland is using an eyebrow brush. Minnelli has a black hat on.
Reviews

Performance review: Liza's Good Judy, Motley Bauhaus, midsumma festival

Classic songs in an ambitious tribute to, and exploration of, legends Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.

Beth Child
Thomas Buchanan is the inaugural Brown Falconer Artist in Residence program. A man kneeling on the ground on top of a round platform making expressive marks with black pigment.
News

Opportunities and awards

Georges Mora Fellowship open for applications, plus Li Cunxin honoured with Lifetime Achievement and Matilda Awards nominees revealed.

Celina Lei
Six dancers wearing singlets and undies and skull-fitting caps are in various states of contortion.
Reviews

Dance review: Tantrum for 6, Northcote Town Hall

Six new beings navigate their world in a contemporary dance exploration of primal infancy and growth.

Beth Child
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login