Beetlejuice The Musical: cast announcement

Regent Theatre has recently announced the cast for Beetlejuice The Musical, showing from May 2025. Exclusive to Melbourne, the musical will feature an all-new Australian cast.

After earning a Tony Award nomination for the music and lyrics he wrote for Beetlejuice The Musical, Eddie Perfect will take on the titular role of the zany Beetlejuice. Alongside Perfect, Karis Oka will take on the role of the sensitive Lydia Deetz (played in the original 1988 film and its 2024 sequel by Winona Ryder). Oka may be known to Melbourne audiences for her performance as Anne of Cleaves in the 2021-2023 tour of SIX the Musical.

Elise McCann (Groundhog Day, Matilda) will play the neurotic Barbara Maitland, alongside Rob Johnson (Calamity Jane, The Torrents) as the clueless Adam Maitland. Erin Clare (9 to 5, Tell Me on a Sunday) will channel the zen, but zany Delia Deetz, while Tom Wren (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Winners and Losers) joins her as Charles Deetz.

Beetlejuice The Musical opens at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne on 18 May and runs to 3 August 2025.

Audio described performances will be shown on Wednesday 11 June and Sunday 15 June.

