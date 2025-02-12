2025 launch of Melbourne Conversations, the city’s longest-running free public talks series

The city’s longest-running free public talk series, Melbourne Conversations, will launch its 2025

season with a forum exploring the role Melbourne’s public space plays in its ever-evolving urban

identity. On Monday 24 February, leading urban design experts and academics will convene at The Edge, Federation Square for the event, titled: This Is Public… Space.

Produced by the City of Melbourne, Open House Melbourne and Federation Square, the conversation will

explore what constitutes public space and how it can drive culture and connection, while examining

unique public spaces like Federation Square and considering the upcoming impact of major infrastructure works like the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation and Metro Tunnel.

Read: Federation Square ‘Open Air at the Square’ experiences are back this summer

Walkley Award-winning journalist and community activist, Dr Jeff Sparrow will moderate the

discussion, with panellists including Claire Martin, Katrina Sedgwick OAM, Professor Kim Dovey and Sarah Lynn Rees.

Claire Martin, Tania Davidge, Jeff Sparrow and Katrina Sedgwick pictured at Federation Square. Image: Supplied.

“During this time of increased privatisation and social isolation, this discussion is an opportunity to reconsider how we design and protect truly public spaces. I look forward to bringing together experts who can challenge assumptions, spark debate and take this conversation in unexpected directions,” says Sparrow.

Following a fully-booked program in 2024, this year’s Melbourne Conversations schedule will deliver

six events around the central theme of ‘Metro/Morphosis’ – examining the vital signs of contemporary Melbourne across density, movement, place-making, housing, transport and climate adaptation.

Claire Martin, Associate Director at landscape architecture firm Oculus, says, “There has never been a more important time to rethink the role of public spaces. Beyond places to gather, these dynamic and constant landscapes can help us to build global community, climate and biodiversity resilience, foster equity and connection and improve health outcomes.”

More information on Melbourne Conversations.