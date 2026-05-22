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Georges River Council

Uncontained Arts Festival 2026

The popular Uncontained Arts Festival is back in June 2026!

Festivals & Programs

Event Details

Category

Festivals & Programs

Event Starts

Jun 26, 2026 17:00

Event Ends

Jun 28, 2026 22:00

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Venue

Belgrave Street

Location

Belgrave Street, Kogarah NSW, Australia

A free, family-friendly event, the festival will once again take over Belgrave Street and Kogarah Town Square. Uncontained is designed to spark imagination across all ages. Whether it’s discovering glowing art, enjoying live music, or sharing street eats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can expect drop-in creative activities, roving performers, and live mural painting. Bright light displays will light up the streets at night, and families can join in fun activities. Art lovers will find inspiration in creative works by contemporary artists.

This year’s program focuses on reuse and sustainability, as well as play and interaction, and the natural environment. The festival encourages people to experience art in fun, meaningful, and unexpected ways.

Date: Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 June 2026.

Event times: 5.00pm – late.

Address: Kogarah Town Square and Belgrave Street, Kogarah.

For more information please visit the Uncontained Arts Festival website.

For more information click here

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