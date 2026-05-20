A new performance for pregnant people, babies in the womb, new parents and pre-walking babies.

Artists: Briony Farrell, Sue Giles, Youbi Lee and collaborators Takashi Takiguchi and Zak Pidd

Undertow is a story told without words about two people who decide to go on an adventure that will change them forever. Using sensory elements of light, sound, cloth and shadow play, the audience are drawn into an immersive world under the river.

During this in-development work you will experience sections of the show to help the artists understand the double audience of babies and their adults.

The 12:30pm and 2:30pm sessions on Friday 12 June will be videoed. Please advise on the day whether you don’t wish to be videoed.

Age: Babies in the womb and pre-walking babies