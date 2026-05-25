A mother, a war, and the last light of hope that doesn’t go out.
The Last Mother is a poetic and physically driven theatre work set in the final remnants of a war-torn world. Inside a mudroom, a mother speaks to memory, loss, and the unseen presence of those she loved and held close.
Blending ritual, movement and voice, the work explores the body as a witness to time — past, present and what remains possible.
This is not a story of war, but of what we take with us: memory, hope, and being here.
Writer: Mammad Aidani
Director: Joe Bakhmoutski
Performers: Louise Jameson, Emma-Lee Bonnin, Bianca Solomon
Creative Development: Ensemble
Movement & Process: Body As Witness methodology
Presented as part of La Mama Explorations 2026.
Content warnings: themes of war, loss, grief and trauma.
Suitable age: 15+
Runtime: 60 minutes.
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