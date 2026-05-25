A mother, a war, and the last light of hope that doesn’t go out.

The Last Mother is a poetic and physically driven theatre work set in the final remnants of a war-torn world. Inside a mudroom, a mother speaks to memory, loss, and the unseen presence of those she loved and held close.

Blending ritual, movement and voice, the work explores the body as a witness to time — past, present and what remains possible.

This is not a story of war, but of what we take with us: memory, hope, and being here.

Writer: Mammad Aidani

Director: Joe Bakhmoutski

Performers: Louise Jameson, Emma-Lee Bonnin, Bianca Solomon

Creative Development: Ensemble

Movement & Process: Body As Witness methodology

Presented as part of La Mama Explorations 2026.

Content warnings: themes of war, loss, grief and trauma.

Suitable age: 15+

Runtime: 60 minutes.