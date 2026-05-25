Events

 > Performing Arts > Theatre > Performances & Gigs > Melbourne

Joe Bakhmoutski in collaboration with Mammad Aidani

The Last Mother

A poetic, physically driven theatre work about a mother in the final remnants of a war-torn world, holding memory, grief and the last light of hope.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 5, 2026 07:30

Event Ends

Jun 7, 2026 08:30

Share Icon
Venue

La Mama HQ

Location

205 Faraday Street, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia

A mother, a war, and the last light of hope that doesn’t go out.

The Last Mother is a poetic and physically driven theatre work set in the final remnants of a war-torn world. Inside a mudroom, a mother speaks to memory, loss, and the unseen presence of those she loved and held close.

Blending ritual, movement and voice, the work explores the body as a witness to time — past, present and what remains possible.

This is not a story of war, but of what we take with us: memory, hope, and being here.

Writer: Mammad Aidani
Director: Joe Bakhmoutski
Performers: Louise Jameson, Emma-Lee Bonnin, Bianca Solomon
Creative Development: Ensemble
Movement & Process: Body As Witness methodology

Presented as part of La Mama Explorations 2026.

Content warnings: themes of war, loss, grief and trauma.
Suitable age: 15+
Runtime: 60 minutes.

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Info Sessions

Meet the VCA – Online Grad Study Expo

Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist courses in visual and performing art, and how…

Australia

2 Jul - 2 Jul 2026
Featured
Festivals & Programs

Woodend Winter Arts Festival

The Woodend Winter Arts Festival unites world‑class musicians, performers and thought‑leaders for four days of music, ideas and creativity this…

Victoria

5 Jun - 8 Jun 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

2026 TICKET PACKAGE

BOLD STORIES. BIG HEART. UNFORGETTABLE THEATRE.

Perth

23 Mar - 1 Aug 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login