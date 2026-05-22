The Alphabet of Awesome Science

Professor Lexi Con has curated a curious collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Noel Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations that squish and squirt, float and fly, erupt and explode.

Together, this dad-joke quipping, prank-pulling pair of polished professors strut their stuff in a performance that’s equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating and gross.

Brace yourself for an immersive hour of carefully crafted alphabetical, scientifical (award-winning!) chaos!