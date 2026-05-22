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Kingston Arts

The Alphabet of Awesome Science

Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) for a thrilling voyage through the alphabet — where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing…

School Holiday Activities

Event Details

Category

School Holiday Activities

Event Starts

Jul 3, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jul 3, 2026 11:00

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Venue

Shirley Burke Theatre

Location

64 Parkers Road, Parkdale VIC, Australia

Professor Lexi Con has curated a curious collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Noel Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations that squish and squirt, float and fly, erupt and explode. 

Together, this dad-joke quipping, prank-pulling pair of polished professors strut their stuff in a performance that’s equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating and gross. 

Brace yourself for an immersive hour of carefully crafted alphabetical, scientifical (award-winning!) chaos!

For more information click here

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