Tax Time for Creatives Free Webinar

In this FREE webinar we’ll discuss the basics of how income tax works for creative practitioners. It’s a fast and friendly guide to how income tax works, how to navigate the different types of money you’ve made (and spent), and a few simple ideas to help you get organised in time for EOFY and take the terror out of tax.

Go from chaos to clarity with the taming of your taxes! Join your fellow creatives and remember, you are not alone!

In this webinar we’ll discuss:

The absolute basics of how income tax works,

The creative tax rulings that you need to know,

The eternal question – Are you a hobby or a business?

How to work out your tax deductions (and why).

Easy tips and tricks for record-keeping,

Making better financial habits for next year,

Most importantly – where to go for more help!

Part of the Creative + Business Evening Education Series. The series is delivered as part of our commitment as a Social Enterprise to devote at least 50% of our profit to making programs and education free or heavily subsidised for creatives and arts organisations.

What’s Included?

A 60 minute webinar with our creative industries expert (which you can access later if you want) plus lifetime access to additional resources.

Who’s it for?

Creative and arts practitioners, freelancers, start-ups, small arts organisations, and arts entrepreneurs from beginners to established (international sign-ups welcome!).

Who is the Host?

Monica Davidson – Monica is an award-winning expert on the creative industries, who began her professional life as a freelance journalist, performer, and filmmaker. Monica has a Masters degree in Screen Arts and Business from AFTRS, and was appointed as Australia’s first Creative Industries Business Advisor in 2013. In 2016 Monica founded the social enterprise Creative Plus Business, an organisation dedicated to educating creatives about business skills, financial literacy, wellbeing, and marketing.

What’s Creative Plus Business?

We’re a social enterprise dedicated to educating creative people and arts organisations about business skills. We help through sharing practical knowledge in a fun and irreverent way, and everything we do is designed to help creatives to feel more confident and comfortable about the entrepreneurial aspects of their creative practice. We believe that a bit of naughtiness, tempered with a kind heart and a big dose of professionalism, is the key to helping creative people understand the boring basics of business.

Accessibility: if you have any queries or access requirements, please email [email protected]

This webinar will be provided via Crowdcast. Click the link below to reserve your place.