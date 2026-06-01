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VAS Gallery | The Victorian Artists Society

Shared Ground

An exhibition of landscape paintings with a morning tea celebration 11am Saturday 6 June.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

May 27, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jun 14, 2026 16:00

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Venue

The Victorian Artists Society

Location

430 Albert Street, East Melbourne VIC, Australia

Shared Ground celebrates a dedicated group of artists who gather every Thursday morning at VAS under the guidance of tutor Lana Daubermann. United by a shared love for painting, the class is encouraged not to simply replicate the landscape, but to translate the world through their own unique lenses.

While starting from common ground, their creative paths diverge in exciting ways. From bold, expressive brushstrokes to abstract explorations of colour, this exhibition showcases a diverse range of voices. Alongside individual student pieces, the collection features unique collaborative works where multiple artists painted on a single canvas.

Shared Ground honours our studio community here at VAS, where collective inspiration fuels personal discovery.

For more information click here

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