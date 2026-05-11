Publishing Contracts Seminar: What You Need to Know

Come armed with all your questions to this informative session with publishing expert Katherine Day, as she provides an overview of publishing contracts, their pitfalls, how to spot a scam and those clauses that require extra attention.

You will learn:

How publishing contracts differ from other contracts

How to decode the meaning of the clauses in a standard publishing contract

How to recognise the parts of the contract you should be most concerned about

How to recognise what you can negotiate and which clauses tend to remain fixed

How to evaluate what agents do and how they can help

About the tutor:

Katherine Day is a Senior Lecturer and researcher in Publishing Practice at the University of Melbourne. She has over 15 years’ experience as an editor: in-house at Penguin Books (Australia) and then as a freelance adult fiction and non-fiction editor for Penguin Random House, Allen & Unwin, Thames & Hudson and the University of Queensland Press. Her authors have included Carmel Bird, Maggie Alderson, Anne Brooksbank, Graeme Base, Fiona Horne, Gretel Killeen and Gabrielle Wang.