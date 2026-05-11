Online Feedback Clinic: Crime Fiction

This online feedback clinic is an opportunity to work on your crime fiction project. It gives you time to reflect on and edit your work over a sustained period.

Over four months, you’ll submit a piece of writing of up to 1200 words and receive personalised feedback from Ruth and your peers. The feedback will develop your work-in-progress and give you tools to advance your practice.

The feedback will vary depending on each submission, but it may focus on character, pace, or point of view. Between submission rounds, Ruth will also share insightful readings or comments to inform and guide your practice.

Please note that this is a feedback-based course.

Student submissions before 11:59pm on Tuesdays 14 July, 4 August, 25 August and 15 September

Tutor feedback due before 11.59om on Thursdays 24 July, 14 August, 4 September and Wednesday 24 September

Our Online Feedback Clinics are asynchronous, with no face-to-face meetings, allowing you to engage with the content at the times of day and week that suit your schedule. They are hosted on our private WordPress server. There will be an optional Zoom introduction to the clinic website for those less confident with technology, which will be recorded for those who cannot attend live. For more information on our online feedback clinics, please read our FAQs.

You will learn:

Genre conventions and a brief history of crime fiction

How to identify and use rhetorical devices such as plotting, pacing, voice and point of view

How to choose and stick with your story and troubleshoot your own work

About the tutor:

Ruth McIver is a Dublin-born, Perth-raised crime writer with a PhD in true-crime inspired fiction. Her debut novel, I Shot the Devil, won the Richell Prize and the Affirm Prize in 2018, and the same year, her first manuscript, Nothing Gold, was runner-up for the Banjo Prize. She’s since published a standalone audio original called The Blackout. The Sound, the sequel to I Shot the Devil, and the second book in the Southport Chronicles, was just released in the US via Blackstone.