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Indigenous Fashion Projects

National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) 2026

Come together on Larrakia Country for this year’s National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) sunset ceremony at the iconic Deckchair Cinema!

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Aug 6, 2026 18:00

Event Ends

Aug 6, 2026 20:30

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Venue

Deckchair Cinema

Location

Jervois Rd, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia

Come together on Larrakia Country for this year’s National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) sunset ceremony at the iconic Deckchair Cinema! 

The NIFA provides a vibrant and empowering platform to celebrate the innovation, diversity and ethical practices of Australia’s First Nations Peoples in fashion and textiles, whilst contributing to the capacity building of the sector. 

Presented by the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) Foundation’s Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP), the NIFA recognise and showcase excellence across seven award categories, providing a unique opportunity for the Australian and international fashion community to connect to the world’s oldest living cultures.

The prestigious awards include; 

– Fashion Designer Award, supported by Country Road

– Traditional Adornment Award, supported by Desart

– Community Collaboration Award, supported by QIC

– Business Achievement Award, supported by Canberra Centre

– Textile Design Award, supported by RMIT

– Wearable Art Award, supported by Pacific Werribee

– Cecilia Cubillo Young Achiever Award, supported by Franchesca Cubillo

In 2026, the event is proudly supported by Presenting, Showcase and Designer Travel Partner QIC, with Award Partners: QIC, Pacific Werribee, Canberra Centre, Country Road, Franchesca Cubillo, RMIT, and Desart. With thanks to Ticketing partner Darwin Fringe Festival, and Principal Media Partner NITV.

TICKETS HERE

Learn more about the NIFA herehttps://www.ifp.org.au/nifa/

And see what else is on in August here: https://daaf.com.au/daaf-2026/

Images by Michael Jalaru Torres and Marley Morgan

For more information click here

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