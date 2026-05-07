Circus meets symphony

The intensity is turned up as the beauty and precision of classical music meet the daring physical mastery of circus. When these two disciplines collide, tradition isn’t abandoned, it’s reimagined and brought thrillingly to life.

Created by multi-award-winning Australian circus company Gravity & Other Myths in collaboration with the Brandenburger Symphoniker, LOUDER is a powerful new work responding to the noise and complexity of the modern world through the enduring language of classical music.

On the Opera House stage, eight world-class acrobats share the space with 22 musicians from The Metropolitan Orchestra, conducting by Sarah-Grace Williams, in a finely balanced exchange of sound and movement.

The acrobats’ physicality becomes a visual interpretation of the music itself, from Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major to newly composed works from Sxip Shirey and Quincey Grant. Human towers rise and fall, bodies are launched and caught, structures build and dissolve, all meticulously calibrated to the conductor’s beat.

Though they come from different artistic worlds, both musicians and acrobats are guided by the same principles: timing, trust, discipline and precision.