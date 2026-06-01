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Arts for All

Lady In The Rain

A painting workshop with some fabulous Melbourne artists! Four classes will be held over the weekend. In keeping with our group's aim to bring more accessible art to the area

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 13, 2026 13:00

Event Ends

Jun 13, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Arts For All Inc

Location

Cnr William & Broadway Streets, (Former St Joseph's Church), Cobram Vic 3644

About

We are pleased to present a number of painting workshops with some fabulous Melbourne artists! Four classes will be held over the weekend.

In keeping with our group’s aim to bring more accessible art to the area, we are subsidising these classes. The cost to you will be $ 25 per class.

The classes are aimed at the beginner level, but experienced artists may also benefit from different teachers and methods. Most materials are provided. You are asked to please bring a hair dryer and a water container. If you have your own brushes, you might like to bring them as well.

For more information click here

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