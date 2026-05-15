Introduction to water soluble oil painting with David Ralph

Designed for both emerging and experienced artists, this hands-on workshop will introduce participants to fundamental oil painting techniques, including abstract and realist approaches, as well as watercolour and impasto methods.

Based between Melbourne and Leipzig, Germany, David Ralph is a celebrated contemporary artist and former finalist in both the Archibald Prize and Sulman Prize. He is the recipient of the Anne and Gordon Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarship and, in 2013, was awarded an Australia Council Visual Arts Board Skills and Arts Development Grant. In 2024, David won the inaugural Clarice Beckett Painting Prize at Bayside Gallery. He holds a PhD in Fine Art and has lectured at the Victorian College of the Arts and RMIT University in Fine Art Honours.