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Bayley Arts

Introduction to water soluble oil painting with David Ralph

Bayley Arts is delighted to welcome acclaimed contemporary artist David Ralph to our studios for a short course exploring water-based oil painting.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 9, 2026 18:00

Event Ends

Jun 30, 2026 21:00

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Venue

Bayley Arts

Location

1 Avoca Street, Highett VIC, Australia

Designed for both emerging and experienced artists, this hands-on workshop will introduce participants to fundamental oil painting techniques, including abstract and realist approaches, as well as watercolour and impasto methods. 

Based between Melbourne and Leipzig, Germany, David Ralph is a celebrated contemporary artist and former finalist in both the Archibald Prize and Sulman Prize. He is the recipient of the Anne and Gordon Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarship and, in 2013, was awarded an Australia Council Visual Arts Board Skills and Arts Development Grant. In 2024, David won the inaugural Clarice Beckett Painting Prize at Bayside Gallery. He holds a PhD in Fine Art and has lectured at the Victorian College of the Arts and RMIT University in Fine Art Honours. 

For more information click here

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