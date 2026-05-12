Float and Flow - Watercolour Workshop with Christina Darras

A meditative watercolour workshop to relax, explore and create.

Discover the intersection of mindfulness and creativity in this immersive session designed to help you quiet the mind and find your “flow” through the fluid beauty of watercolours.

This guided workshop serves as both a gentle introduction to meditation and a practical exploration of watercolour painting. Participants will learn how to use art as a moving meditation, shifting the focus from “perfection” to the calming process of creation.

What You’ll Learn

The “Why” of Meditation: Understanding the mental and physical benefits of stillness.

Artistic Mindfulness: How to use the unpredictable nature of water and pigment to unwind and de-stress.

Watercolour Fundamentals: Basic techniques to get you started, even if you’ve never held a brush.

No prior experience in art or meditation is required. This is a safe, inclusive space for everyone. All materials provided. Register here