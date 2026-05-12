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Bundoora Homestead Art Centre

Float and Flow - Watercolour Workshop with Christina Darras

A meditative watercolour workshop to relax, explore and create.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 6, 2026 11:30

Event Ends

Jun 6, 2026 13:00

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Venue

Bundoora Homestead Art Centre

Location

7 Prospect Hill Dr, Bundoora VIC 3083, Australia

A meditative watercolour workshop to relax, explore and create.

Discover the intersection of mindfulness and creativity in this immersive session designed to help you quiet the mind and find your “flow” through the fluid beauty of watercolours.

 

This guided workshop serves as both a gentle introduction to meditation and a practical exploration of watercolour painting. Participants will learn how to use art as a moving meditation, shifting the focus from “perfection” to the calming process of creation.

 

What You’ll Learn

  • The “Why” of Meditation: Understanding the mental and physical benefits of stillness.
  • Artistic Mindfulness: How to use the unpredictable nature of water and pigment to unwind and de-stress.
  • Watercolour Fundamentals: Basic techniques to get you started, even if you’ve never held a brush.

 

No prior experience in art or meditation is required. This is a safe, inclusive space for everyone. All materials provided. Register here

Date

Saturday, 6 June | 11:30am – 1:00pm

Ages

Suitable for adults 18+

Cost

General admission: $30+ booking fee

Blaktix: $10 + booking fee

Register here

About the Facilitator

Christina Darras is an interdisciplinary artist, curator and art educator of Greek origin. Darras studied painting in the Beaux – Arts in Paris and Printmaking at Central Saint Martin’s College of Art. She completed a Master of Contemporary Art at the VCA College of the Arts in 2021. Her art practice includes painting, drawing, printmaking, embroidery, knitting, installations, and curatorial projects. Through a tactile practice, she explores issues of identity and non-identity. The bright colours mask melancholy under a deceiving cuteness. She dwells between the real and the unreal, with a belief that poetry is the only truth. She lives and works in Mentone, on Bunurong Country, with great respect to the custodians of the land.

www.christinadarras.com

Instagram: @christinadarrascom

 

To plan your visit and for more information please click here.

Image credit: Christina Darras 2026. Image courtesy the artist

For more information click here

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