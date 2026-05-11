How to Write Winning Flash Fiction

Join Amanda Scotland, prize-winning author and co-host of the Not Quite Write podcast, for a behind-the scenes tour of the world of flash and micro fiction competitions.

In this inspiring and empowering half-day session, you discover what it takes to enter and win flash and micro fiction competitions. You start by decoding the features of different types of competitions and identifying those that suit your goals. From there, you explore writing techniques that make winning entries stand out from the pack, as well as common fatal flaws.

You will learn:

How to apply the specific skills relevant to flash fiction writing

How to analyse, edit and improve flash fiction drafts

How to identify and exploit the unique components of competitive flash fiction writing

About the tutor:

Amanda Scotland first approached flash fiction following a tragic family event that left her unable to finish her novel-in-progress. She went on to win the Australian Writers Centre’s Furious Fiction competition in 2021.She now hosts and judges her own 500-word international flash fiction competition via her podcast Not Quite Write. By analysing thousands of entries, she has developed a keen eye for the elements of compelling flash fiction and shares this knowledge with those looking to fill their writing buckets one splash at a time.