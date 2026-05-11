Events

 > Writing and Publishing > Workshops > Melbourne

Writers Victoria

How to Write Winning Flash Fiction

What if your shortest story took home the biggest prize?

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 20, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jun 20, 2026 13:00

Share Icon
Venue

The Wheeler Centre

Location

176 Little Lonsdale Street

Join Amanda Scotland, prize-winning author and co-host of the Not Quite Write podcast, for a behind-the scenes tour of the world of flash and micro fiction competitions.

In this inspiring and empowering half-day session, you discover what it takes to enter and win flash and micro fiction competitions. You start by decoding the features of different types of competitions and identifying those that suit your goals. From there, you explore writing techniques that make winning entries stand out from the pack, as well as common fatal flaws. 

You will learn:

  • How to apply the specific skills relevant to flash fiction writing
  • How to analyse, edit and improve flash fiction drafts
  • How to identify and exploit the unique components of competitive flash fiction writing

About the tutor:

Amanda Scotland first approached flash fiction following a tragic family event that left her unable to finish her novel-in-progress. She went on to win the Australian Writers Centre’s Furious Fiction competition in 2021.She now hosts and judges her own 500-word international flash fiction competition via her podcast Not Quite Write. By analysing thousands of entries, she has developed a keen eye for the elements of compelling flash fiction and shares this knowledge with those looking to fill their writing buckets one splash at a time.

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Festivals & Programs

Woodend Winter Arts Festival

The Woodend Winter Arts Festival unites world‑class musicians, performers and thought‑leaders for four days of music, ideas and creativity this…

Victoria

5 Jun - 8 Jun 2026
Workshops

Celestial Vespers Exhibition

The Celestial Vespers Exhibition explores rituals and memory inviting visitors into a slower and more reflective world inspired by twilight…

Australia

6 Jun - 7 Jun 2026
Info Sessions

Panel Discussion: The Path to Publication

The Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team presents a panel discussion with acclaimed authors Jock Serong, Favel Parrett and Brooke…

Victoria

20 Jun - 20 Jun 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login