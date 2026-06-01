Helen McCarthy Tyalmuty: Grounded + Growing in Country

Following the glittering success of her recent Alice Art Prize win, acclaimed artist Helen McCarthy Tyalmuty returns with a major solo exhibition spanning more than three decades of storytelling through art.

Grounded + Growing in Country brings together significant recent works alongside important paintings connected to major art prizes and exhibitions, offering powerful insight into an artist whose practice is deeply shaped by family, Country and cultural continuity.

Through her richly layered visual language, Helen carries stories passed through generations while continuing to evolve through her own deeply intuitive practice. The exhibition reflects a career marked by major accolades, including the People’s Choice Award at the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards and the Margaret Olley Art Award at the Mosman Art Prize.

Opening weekend will also feature a special artist residency with Helen and her son, emerging artist Heath Minjin Wilson, inviting visitors to experience their creative process firsthand.

A rare opportunity to encounter one of the most celebrated voices in contemporary Australian art.

Exhibition Dates: 5 June – 5 July

Artist Residency: 4–7 June