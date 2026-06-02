First Nations Curating Panel

Join Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) in the closing week of All That Country Holds and Revealed for a compelling panel with leading First Nations curators. Facilitated by Glenn Iseger-Pilkington and featuring Zali Morgan, Ilona McGuire, Katelyn Whitehurst and Candice Nannup, the discussion will explore the significance of Revealed alongside the vital role of curatorial practice in shaping and sharing stories.

Together, the panel will consider how exhibition-making can honour cultural knowledge, strengthen community connections and support future narratives for First Nations artists and communities.

Hear directly from First Nations practitioners and engage with critical perspectives before the exhibitions close.

Free Event. Register at the link below –

https://pica.org.au/whats-on/curatorial-panel-revealed-closing-weekend/

Image: Weekends at PICA, Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) 2026. Photo: Olivia Pizzale-Bryce.