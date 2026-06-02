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PICA – Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts

First Nations Curating Panel

First Nations curators reflect on storytelling and cultural responsibility in a powerful closing-week panel for Revealed and All That Country Holds.

Artist Talks

Event Details

Category

Artist Talks

Event Starts

Jun 11, 2026 17:30

Event Ends

Jun 11, 2026 19:00

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Venue

Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts

Location

51 James Street, Perth WA, Australia

Join Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) in the closing week of All That Country Holds and Revealed for a compelling panel with leading First Nations curators. Facilitated by Glenn Iseger-Pilkington and featuring Zali Morgan, Ilona McGuire, Katelyn Whitehurst and Candice Nannup, the discussion will explore the significance of Revealed alongside the vital role of curatorial practice in shaping and sharing stories.

 

Together, the panel will consider how exhibition-making can honour cultural knowledge, strengthen community connections and support future narratives for First Nations artists and communities.

 

Hear directly from First Nations practitioners and engage with critical perspectives before the exhibitions close.

 

Free Event. Register at the link below –

https://pica.org.au/whats-on/curatorial-panel-revealed-closing-weekend/

Image: Weekends at PICA, Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) 2026. Photo: Olivia Pizzale-Bryce.

For more information click here

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