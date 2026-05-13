Film Developing and Scanning Workshop

In this workshop you be guided through the process of developing your own 35mm or 120 black and white film in the PhotoAccess film developing room. Your tutor will also give you a detailed demonstration of how to scan your negatives using the photo access Digital Suite.

Once you have completed the class and as a photo access member, you can access the digital scanning suite and film developing room free of charge. Bookings are essential.

You’ll also receive a complimentary roll of film so you are ready to go after the workshop.