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PhotoAccess Incorporated

Film Developing and Scanning Workshop

This workshop is a quick and easy way to learn how to develop your own black and white 35mm film or 120 film.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jul 29, 2026 18:00

Event Ends

Jul 29, 2026 21:00

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Venue

photo access

Location

30 Manuka Circle, Griffith ACT, Australia

In this workshop you be guided through the process of developing your own 35mm or 120 black and white film in the PhotoAccess film developing room. Your tutor will also give you a detailed demonstration of how to scan your negatives using the photo access Digital Suite.

Once you have completed the class and as a photo access member, you can access the digital scanning suite and film developing room free of charge. Bookings are essential.

You’ll also receive a complimentary roll of film so you are ready to go after the workshop.

For more information click here

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