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PhotoAccess Incorporated

Experimental Photograms Workshop

Join artist Simone Darcy for a full day of experimental photogram printing in the darkroom!

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jul 11, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jul 11, 2026 16:00

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Venue

photo access

Location

30 Manuka Circle

This unique workshop offers participants the opportunity to create experimental photograms in the photo access darkroom. Artist Simone Darcy, known for her distinctive approach to camera-less image-making and experimental darkroom processes, will guide you through the steps of creating your own finished prints to take home.

Working with the body, found materials, and chemical painting techniques, participants will explore how abstract forms, textures, and layered motifs emerge directly on photographic paper. Through hands-on experimentation, the workshop reveals how light, chemistry, and physical gesture can combine to produce unpredictable results.

Drawing on Simone’s fascination with art, science, and photographic history, the workshop introduces alternative processes that respond to both the physical and psychological body.

Places are limited, and all materials are provided. You’re welcome to bring a piece of clothing to use; transparent and patterned fabrics are preferable.

Some prior darkroom knowledge is preferable.

For more information click here

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