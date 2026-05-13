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PhotoAccess Incorporated

Eco Darkroom Series: Caffenol Developing Workshop

Learn the eco-friendly process of developing film with coffee!

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 24, 2026 18:00

Event Ends

Jun 24, 2026 21:00

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Venue

photo access

Location

30 Manuka Circle, Griffith ACT, Australia

As part of photo access‘ Eco Darkroom Series, this workshop explores the unique Caffenol film developing process—using coffee!

This hands-on workshop will guide you through the eco-friendly method of processing black and white film with coffee, vitamin C, and washing soda. It’s perfect for photographers of all skill levels and offers a low-toxicity, accessible alternative to traditional darkroom methods.

Experience with film developing is beneficial, but not required.

For more information click here

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