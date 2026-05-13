Eco Darkroom Series: Caffenol Developing Workshop

As part of photo access‘ Eco Darkroom Series, this workshop explores the unique Caffenol film developing process—using coffee!
This hands-on workshop will guide you through the eco-friendly method of processing black and white film with coffee, vitamin C, and washing soda. It’s perfect for photographers of all skill levels and offers a low-toxicity, accessible alternative to traditional darkroom methods.
Experience with film developing is beneficial, but not required.
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