Eat, Pray. Walk

Following a completely sold-out season at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025, this unforgettable production is returning to the stage—and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

Join Marcus as he recounts the journey of an unprepared Aussie who takes on the gruelling 1,000+ km Camino de Santiago across France and Spain… on foot. Over 40 days, he encounters blisters, snorers, unreliable Wi-Fi, and plenty of soul-searching—all delivered with humour, warmth, and honesty.

This is storytelling at its finest: hilarious, heartfelt, and deeply human.

You’re welcome to book individually or reserve a table with friends. Seating is cabaret-style, and you’re invited to bring your own nibbles and drinks to enjoy during the show.

We recommend booking soon—this is a show with a strong history of selling out.