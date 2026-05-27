Drag Roast 2026

This July, The Drag Roast Tour – an Australian first – storms theatres nationwide, where glitter meets gut-punching comedy. The world’s fiercest and most notorious roasting queens will serve outrageous performances, jaw-dropping numbers, and scandalous stunts before trading glamour for gag-worthy insults and roasting each other.

‍Starring LIVE & Exclusive from RuPaul’s Drag Race* (In alphabetical order);

‍ Art Simone – Aussie drag royalty and Drag Race Down Under superstar serving glamour, chaos, and pure camp excellence. ‍

– Aussie drag royalty and Drag Race Down Under superstar serving glamour, chaos, and pure camp excellence. Darlene Mitchell – a breakout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18, serving powerhouse performances, sharp wit, and unapologetic main character energy. ‍

– a breakout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18, serving powerhouse performances, sharp wit, and unapologetic main character energy. Jane Don’t – a vintage-glamour comedy queen, serving razor-sharp wit, quirky camp, and one of the strongest track records of Drag Race Season 18. ‍

– a vintage-glamour comedy queen, serving razor-sharp wit, quirky camp, and one of the strongest track records of Drag Race Season 18. Nicole Paige Brooks – The comeback queen of All Stars 10, proving old-school drag never dies, it just gets louder. ‍

– The comeback queen of All Stars 10, proving old-school drag never dies, it just gets louder. Raja – a fashion icon and Drag Race legend known for her fierce runway looks and effortless cool. ‍

– a fashion icon and Drag Race legend known for her fierce runway looks and effortless cool. Thorgy Thor – The violin-wielding drag clown from Drag Race who turns orchestras into full-blown circus acts. ‍

– The violin-wielding drag clown from Drag Race who turns orchestras into full-blown circus acts. Willam – Drag Race’s most infamous rule breaker, co-host of the hit Race Chaser podcast, and a pop culture hurricane in heels.

‍Hosted by Reuben Kaye – an award-winning queer cabaret icon razor-sharp wit, powerhouse vocals, and unapologetically bold, high-glamour performances.

No wig, no diva, no ego is safe. 💅🎟️

✔ Brisbane, City Hall Thu 16 Jul 2026 – 7pm – 10:30pm

✔ Sydney, Town Hall Sat 18 Jul 2026 – 7pm – 10:30pm

✔ Newcastle, Civic Theatre Sun 19 Jul 2026 8pm – 11:30pm

✔ Hobart, Odeon Theatre Wed 22 Jul 2026 7pm – 10:30pm

✔ Melbourne, Town Hall Fri 24 Jul 2026 – 7pm – 10:30pm

✔ Adelaide, Norwood Concert Hall Sat 25 Jul 2026 – 7pm – 10:30pm

✔ Perth, Astor Theatre Tue 28 Jul 2026 – 7pm – 10:30pm