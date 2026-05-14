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Yarra Ranges Council

Aboriginal Comedy Allstars

The Allstars bring huge belly laughs from the heart of the wide brown land.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 26, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jun 26, 2026

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Venue

The Memo Healesville

Location

235 Maroondah Highway, Healesville VIC, Australia

Starring Australia’s premier First Nations comedians, this stand-up comedy sensation has lit up stages with sold‑out seasons and five‑star reviews across the UK, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and beyond. The Allstars bring huge belly laughs from the heart of the wide brown land.

Aboriginal Comedy Allstars is a First Nations-led show, created by mob, for mob, and welcoming allies.

 

Line Up

Elaine Crombie
Janty Blair
Jay Wymarra
Kevin Kropinyeri
Sean Choolburra

 

 

____ “Belly aching, cheek-hurting, hilarious” – Adelaide Advertiser. “Thought-provoking and wildly funny.” – The Wee Review.

“Properly entertaining. Fresh voices, new perspectives. As Kevin might say – this show is deadly. Go see it and you will understand.” – The Scotsman.

“Truly funny, indigenous comedy!”– Broadway Baby.

“To be able to blend light, easy-going jokes with a piece of political protest is an incredible skill. This is warm, genuine comedy but with an underlying message that you’ll carry with you.” – Broadway World.

“While pulling no punches, these six comedians deliver a night of big night of laughs that resonate with their entire audience. Aboriginal Comedy Allstars has humour for everyone, which is all anyone can ask from a great comedy show.” – IN Review. ____

 

For more information click here

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