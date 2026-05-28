Country to Couture 2026, returns to Larrakia Country across two nights at a new outdoor venue!

The largest runway showcase of First Nations fashion in Australia, Country to Couture celebrates an 11 year legacy of cultural integrity, artistic innovation, and community empowerment.



Join us under the stars on Larrakia Country, at the landscaped forecourt garden at Charles Darwin University’s newest city campus Danala, meaning ‘dillybag’ in the Larrakia language.

Show 1 | Carried by Our Matriarchs – From Legacy we Rise

Sunday, 2 August

There is a rhythm carried by women.

It moves in the passing of knowledge, from women who walk with wisdom between land and sea. Carrying stories in their hands, knowledge in their voices, and culture in the quiet rhythm of making.

This runway celebrates the artistry of women, their collaboration, their lore. An honouring of matriarchal strength and the grace of Ancestral knowledge moving through the sacred cycles of Blak women.

With beauty and ceremony, breathing life into practices carried quietly across generations.

Show 1 Tickets HERE

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Show 2 | Imprints and Memory – Seasons of the Land, Waters and Sky

Monday, 3 August

Across many lands and waters, the same sky stretches above us.

As a living archive the sky holds memory. It moves in cycles, the changing seasons guiding rhythms of life. Lands, waters and sky sustain our living cultures, showing us that when Country flourishes, so too can we.

On the runway, each piece carries imprints of Country, celebrating the strength of First Nations cultures, where seasons guide what lies ahead – reminding us that Country is a living relationship, a source of power, strength and interconnectedness.

Show 2 Tickets HERE

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Country to Couture is presented by Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP), a program of Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) Foundation, supported by Country Road, the Northern Territory Government through Tourism and Events NT, and Charles Darwin University, with premium media partner Peppermint Magazine and ticketing partner Darwin Fringe Festival.

Learn more about Country to Couture here: www.ifp.org.au

And see what else is on in August here: daaf.com.au

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Images | 1) Kahlia Rogers wears pieces by Marnin Studio, Photo by Marley Morgan. 2) Bula’bula x Black Cat Couture NT, Country to Couture 2025, Photos by Dylan Buckee. 3) Rosanna Bonson wears sari with designs ‘Kunred Dja Kundalk’ by Janet Marawarr and Deborah Wurrkidj, Bábbarra Women’s Centre, Photo by Ziian Carey. 4) Country to Couture 2025, Photos by Dylan Buckee. 4) Women of the Rivers, Arts Northern Rivers, Photo by Kate Holmes.