Building Worlds

Whatever form it takes, a well-constructed setting gives life, colour and depth to stories. But how much is too much? When do you stop building a world and start writing the real story? And what makes the imaginary world believable and alive?

This workshop with Rhett Davis is aimed at writers of all kinds of fiction who are wrestling with these questions. He provides a variety of exercises and discussions to get you thinking of different approaches to build convincing worlds.

Bring pen and paper or a fully charged device to participate in the writing exercises.