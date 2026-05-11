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Writers Victoria

Building Worlds

A literary world can emerge from a single sentence or from decades of time, inventing languages, cultures, mythologies and landscapes.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 13, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jun 13, 2026 16:00

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Venue

The Wheeler Centre

Location

176 Little Lonsdale Street, Melbourne VIC, Australia

Whatever form it takes, a well-constructed setting gives life, colour and depth to stories. But how much is too much? When do you stop building a world and start writing the real story? And what makes the imaginary world believable and alive? 

This workshop with Rhett Davis is aimed at writers of all kinds of fiction who are wrestling with these questions. He provides a variety of exercises and discussions to get you thinking of different approaches to build convincing worlds.

Bring pen and paper or a fully charged device to participate in the writing exercises.

 

For more information click here

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