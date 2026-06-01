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We are pleased to present a number of painting workshops with some fabulous Melbourne artists! Four classes will be held over the weekend.

In keeping with our group’s aim to bring more accessible art to the area, we are subsidising these classes. The cost to you will be $ 25 per class.

The classes are aimed at the beginner level, but experienced artists may also benefit from different teachers and methods. Most materials are provided. You are asked to please bring a hair dryer and a water container. If you have your own brushes, you might like to bring them as well.