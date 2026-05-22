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Kingston Arts

Beyond the Beehive: Amy Winehouse's Musical Mastery

What made Amy Winehouse great? Here's your chance to experience her music like never before.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 31, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jul 31, 2026 20:30

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Venue

Kingston Arts Centre

Location

979-985 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin, VIC, 3189

Ask most people what they know about Amy Winehouse, and they’ll mention her addictions, over-the-top beehive and eyeliner and tragic death. But beyond the tabloid coverage, Winehouse was a masterful musician who drew on the rich history of jazz, gospel, soul, Motown, 60s girl-groups and hip-hop to create innovative music that set the musical world alight. 

Seasoned cabaret and music theatre performer Carol Whitfield, backed by her 4-piece band, expertly weaves the fascinating story of Winehouse’s music around a collection of hits and rarities, along with some choice Winehouse quotes and anecdotes. With some laughs along the way and a tearjerker finish, this show will have audiences dancing in the aisles and pining for a talent gone too soon. 

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