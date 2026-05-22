Beyond the Beehive: Amy Winehouse's Musical Mastery

Ask most people what they know about Amy Winehouse, and they’ll mention her addictions, over-the-top beehive and eyeliner and tragic death. But beyond the tabloid coverage, Winehouse was a masterful musician who drew on the rich history of jazz, gospel, soul, Motown, 60s girl-groups and hip-hop to create innovative music that set the musical world alight.

Seasoned cabaret and music theatre performer Carol Whitfield, backed by her 4-piece band, expertly weaves the fascinating story of Winehouse’s music around a collection of hits and rarities, along with some choice Winehouse quotes and anecdotes. With some laughs along the way and a tearjerker finish, this show will have audiences dancing in the aisles and pining for a talent gone too soon.