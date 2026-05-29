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The Australian Ceramics Association

Australian Ceramics Open Studios 2026

REGISTER FOR OPEN STUDIOS THIS YEAR!

Festivals & Programs

Event Details

Category

Festivals & Programs

Event Starts

Jun 1, 2026 00:00

Event Ends

Aug 3, 2026 23:59

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Registrations for the 2026 Australian Ceramics Open Studios are open on MONDAY 1 JUNE! The special Early Bird price is available for 4 weeks only, so lets get ready…

What do you need to register?
🤎 Membership with The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) INFO HERE
🤎 Public Liability insurance
🤎 A great photo of your current work
🤎 A great photo of your studio (preferably with you in it!)
🤎 A brief written invitation to your potential visitors in November
🤎 Social media & website links
And also!
🤎 We think it’s a great idea to grab your clay mates and share a space, or form a local trail for visitors to follow. Start chatting together now so you register in time!

Our annual, nationwide event is a great opportunity to connect with other potters and ceramic artists in your area, as well as local businesses, even your neighbours! Meet your community, grow your audience and sell your work before Christmas. And enjoy the benefits of your TACA Membership along the way!

Artwork by @mrsemwhitelaw

For more information click here

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