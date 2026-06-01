Aurora After Dark

A Winter Festival of Art, Food & Family Fun

Celebrate the launch of the Outside Gallery at Galada Community Centre with a vibrant evening of creativity and connection. This special Winter Festival brings together art, music, food and late-night shopping – all in the heart of Aurora Village.

What’s happening:

• Opening Exhibition – Outside Gallery@Galada

• Interactive Neon Artworks – snap a selfie and light up your night

• Hands-on Art Activities for kids and families

• Live Music throughout the precinct

• Late-night Shopping – Explore local retailers

• Great Local Eats – Dine at cafés and restaurants

Rug up, come along, bring the family, and enjoy a bright winter night out.

Support your local community centre and shopping village and discover Aurora after dark.