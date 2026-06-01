Aurora After Dark

A Winter Festival of Art, Food & Family Fun
For more information click here
City of Whittlesea
A Winter Festival of Art, Food & Family Fun. Celebrate the launch of the Outside Gallery at Galada Community Centre with a vibrant evening of creativity and connection.
Tourism
A Winter Festival of Art, Food & Family Fun
For more information click here
SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…
8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Finite Bounty is a painting exhibition by Adelaide artist Dan Withey, bringing creatures, landscapes and objects to life in a…
25 May - 5 Jul 2026
Upskill, connect and grow your creative career.
15 Jun - 15 Jun 2026
Back to the Orchard is an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Merrick Fry. These works are influenced by Asian…
30 Jun - 18 Jul 2026
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