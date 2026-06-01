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City of Whittlesea

Aurora After Dark

A Winter Festival of Art, Food & Family Fun. Celebrate the launch of the Outside Gallery at Galada Community Centre with a vibrant evening of creativity and connection.

Tourism

Event Details

Category

Tourism

Event Starts

Jul 3, 2026 17:00

Event Ends

Jul 3, 2026 20:30

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Venue

Galada Community Centre

Location

10A Forum Way, Epping VIC, Australia

Aurora After Dark

A Winter Festival of Art, Food & Family Fun 

What’s happening: 
• Opening Exhibition – Outside Gallery@Galada 
• Interactive Neon Artworks – snap a selfie and light up your night 
• Hands-on Art Activities for kids and families 
• Live Music throughout the precinct 
• Late-night Shopping – Explore local retailers 
• Great Local Eats – Dine at cafés and restaurants 

Rug up, come along, bring the family, and enjoy a bright winter night out. 
Support your local community centre and shopping village and discover Aurora after dark.  

For more information click here

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