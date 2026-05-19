Artist-2-Artist: Exploring Umwelt with Dr Greg Pritchard

Join us for an Artist-2-Artist talk with Dr Greg Pritchard, a multi-hyphenate maker working across performance, writing, installation and digital media, whose practice sits at the intersection of art, ecology and philosophy.

In this session, Greg introduces the concept of Umwelt, the idea first developed by biologist Jakob von Uexküll, that every organism inhabits its own perceptual world, shaped by its sensory capacities and ecological relationships. Drawing on his interdisciplinary practice, Greg explores how this concept can be used as a creative tool to rethink perception, authorship and our relationship to other-than-human worlds.

Through discussion, demonstration and informal experimentation, participants will be invited to consider how perception operates across species and living systems, and how artistic practice might gesture toward these worlds without fully translating them.

In-residence at our City of Sydney Creative Studios live/work apartment, Greg will share examples from his own work, including the use of sound, projection, data-driven imagery and responsive technologies that create space for curiosity, reflection and exchange.

This session forms part of Greg’s Scene Shift Residency, a program supporting artists to develop work across regional and metropolitan contexts through exchange, experimentation and public outcomes.

Please join us for light refreshments and discussion after the talk.