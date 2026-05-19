Artist-2-Artist: Exploring Umwelt with Dr Greg Pritchard

About the Event
Join us for an Artist-2-Artist talk with Dr Greg Pritchard, a multi-hyphenate maker working across performance, writing, installation and digital media, whose practice sits at the intersection of art, ecology and philosophy.
In this session, Greg introduces the concept of Umwelt, the idea first developed by biologist Jakob von Uexküll, that every organism inhabits its own perceptual world, shaped by its sensory capacities and ecological relationships. Drawing on his interdisciplinary practice, Greg explores how this concept can be used as a creative tool to rethink perception, authorship and our relationship to other-than-human worlds.
Through discussion, demonstration and informal experimentation, participants will be invited to consider how perception operates across species and living systems, and how artistic practice might gesture toward these worlds without fully translating them.
In-residence at our City of Sydney Creative Studios live/work apartment, Greg will share examples from his own work, including the use of sound, projection, data-driven imagery and responsive technologies that create space for curiosity, reflection and exchange.
This session forms part of Greg’s Scene Shift Residency, a program supporting artists to develop work across regional and metropolitan contexts through exchange, experimentation and public outcomes.
Please join us for light refreshments and discussion after the talk.
About the Artist
Greg Pritchard is a regionally based multi-genre artist with a long history as a performance artist, writer, digital media artist, installation artist, and conceptual artist. He has worked independently and as part of various collectives and partnerships, to produce works that range in scale, from small solo performances up to the giant celebratory spectacles of Nati Frinj and Poppet Bendigo.
His personal practice deals with philosophical, political and environmental issues and range from socially engaged to theoretical and individual.
He is an experienced teacher and arts administrator, and has a Doctorate in Literature and Environmental Philosophy (Deakin 2004) and a Masters in Art (Art in Public Space, RMIT 2009 – Shadows and Performance).
Recently, Greg has had residencies at Fprojects in Warrnambool, with Brand X in Sydney, and with Creative Exchange at the Lighthouse Residency in New Castle. The latter two were to work on Umwelt, and the Warrnambool residence was about recording natural sounds and videos to feed into LOOM, the major project for the Natimuk Frinj Biennale in November last year, which he produced, a large grain shed where Lidar reads audiences members positions and Touch Designer changed the projected imagery.
Key Details
What will you learn?
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Apply ecological and philosophical thinking to creative practice
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Explore perception beyond the human sensory framework
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Consider how technology and audience participation can mediate or extend perception in art-making and multispecies worlds
Who is this session for?
Artists, writers, performers and creative practitioners interested in interdisciplinary practice, current ecological thought, socially-engaged and experimental approaches.
Open to all, no prior knowledge required.
What should you bring?
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Curiosity!
How to Get Here
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Train: Town Hall Station 2-minute walk.
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Light Rail: 2-5 minute walk from light rail platforms
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Metro: Gadigal Station is a 1 minute walk from the Bathurst Street exit/entrance
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Bus: 5 minute walk from Elizabeth Street, Stand C and D
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Car: Wilson Parking, 14 Wilmot St, Sydney or Meriton Suite Parking, 100 Bathurst St, Sydney
Register for a building tour: Email [email protected] at least 4 days before the event to organise a tour of City of Sydney Creative Studios. We’ll meet you 30 minute before the session starts and show you our Performance, Music, Digital and Visual Arts spaces.
Accessibility
We welcome all visitors to City of Sydney Creative Studios.
If you have access requirements, please add your accessibility requirements during the booking process. This includes booking companion card tickets.
A Brand X team member may be in touch to ensure we understand your requirements. If you require an interpreter, or would like to contact someone about access, please email Dean Nash (Accessibility Coordinator) at [email protected].
Community tickets: We offer free tickets for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and people experiencing financial hardship. To access these tickets please email [email protected] for a no questions asked spot (unless sold out).
Exchanges & Refunds
Want to cancel your ticket? Please email us at [email protected] no less than 24 hours prior to workshop commencement. We can refund your tickets minus transaction fees of 1.75% + 30c.
Header image: LOOM, Natimuk Frinj Biennale, 2025.
This project is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW and the City of Sydney Creative Studios. The Scene Shift Residency Program is a Cad Factory and Brand X Collaboration and is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.
For more information click here