Artist-2-Artist: Temporal Sovereignty – Best Practices for Time Design

This workshop introduces participants to Time Design, a creative methodology developed by Emele Ugavule that centres Indigenous Oceanic understandings of time, memory, and storytelling. Participants will explore how time can be shaped, stretched, layered, and disrupted within their creative practice and personal life for their wellbeing.

Through guided exercises, discussion, and reflective making, the session invites artists to move beyond linear narratives and engage with embodied and environmental modalities of time.

The workshop emphasises process over product, encouraging intuitive creation, deep listening, and relational thinking. It is both a practical and conceptual space for artists and arts workers to reimagine how time operates within their work.

The timing of this workshop is intentionally aligned with the July New Moon, and New Year across various Pacific Nations.